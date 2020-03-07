The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company Presents J.R.R. Tolkien's THE HOBBIT

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company is proud to Present J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit. It's unusual for a modern work to become a classic so quickly, but Tolkien's "ring" stories, which began with The Hobbit, clearly are in this very special category. They stir the imagination and intellect of everyone they touch. Bilbo, one of the most conservative of all Hobbits, is asked to leave his large, roomy and very dry home in the ground in order to set off as chief robber in an attempt to recover an important treasure. It's the last thing that any sensitive Hobbit would want to do, but great benefit eventually results-not only for Bilbo but for all of the Hobbits who inhabit Middle Earth-and the hearts of those children and adults who continue to enjoy this kind of magic.



Please come and share in that magic March 20th through April 5th! Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00. The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company is located at 260 West Main St., Suite 204 in Hendersonville.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit our website at hpactn.com or call the box office at 615-826-6037.





