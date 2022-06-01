Tennessee Theatre Summer Movie Magic Series Returns

The Summer Movie Magic series presented by Denark Construction is coming back to the Tennessee Theatre with a lineup of three themed movies each weekend in the categories of music, popular classics and family entertainment.

On Friday nights, movies about some of the best bands of all time will be featured for the Summer of Sound series. Popular Picks will be a staple for Saturday nights. Matinees on Sunday will be all about Family Fun and feature movies that everyone can enjoy.

"This year's movie series is a great opportunity to get out of the summer sun and into the cool theatre to enjoy our best-ever lineup in the Summer Movie Magic Series," Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. "Moviegoers can pick one movie to see each weekend or enjoy all three. From 'The Big Chill' to 'The Princess Bride,' we have a movie for everyone this summer at our grand entertainment palace."

Friday and Saturday night showings will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to each movie's start time at 7 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

The full schedule of the Summer Movie Magic series includes:

Summer of Sound

Pink Floyd: The Wall - Friday, June 17

Almost Famous - Friday, July 8

The Last Waltz - Friday, July 29

A Hard Day's Night - Friday, Aug. 5

The Song Remains the Same - Friday, Aug. 19

Popular Picks

Stand by Me - Saturday, June 18

Dirty Dancing - Saturday, July 9

The Godfather - Saturday, July 30

The Big Chill - Saturday, Aug. 6

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope - Saturday, Aug. 20

Family Fun

Shrek - Sunday, June 19

Space Jam - Sunday, July 10

The Sandlot - Sunday, July 31

Mary Poppins - Sunday, Aug. 7

The Princess Bride - Sunday, Aug. 21

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3, and are $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12 as well as seniors 65 and older. Tickets can be purchased online at tennesseetheatre.com or by calling the box office at 865-684-1200.

For details and updates, visit tennesseetheatre.com and follow Tennessee Theatre on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Spotify.