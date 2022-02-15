Tanya Tucker Returns To Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in April

Tanya Tucker will return April 10 for a special evening to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her iconic classic, "Delta Dawn," as well as welcome a few surprise guests. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 18 at 12 p.m. CST.



"There's no room in the world like Ryman Auditorium. Every time I walk on that stage I feel the energy of all the legends who've graced the The Mother Church of Country Music before me. I can't wait to return in April and bring a few friends with me!" Tanya shared.



Momentum continues for the two-time GRAMMY winner this year, with a new documentary, "The Return of Tanya Tucker," debuting at South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin this March. "The Return of Tanya Tucker" profiles the recording process with Brandi Carlile for the original female outlaw's 2019 album, While I'm Livin', which received two GRAMMY Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now.".



Recently, Tanya released her 2022 Hard Luck Tour dates, with several shows on sale now.

Edgy. Classic. Country. A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, two-time 2020 GRAMMY winner Tanya Tucker continues to inspire artists today. Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend."

Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now." In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker - Live From The Troubadour on October 16, the one-year anniversary of Tanya's historic, standing-room only set from which it originates. Tanya was in the midst of resurgent visibility and acclaim generated by her Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced While I'm Livin' album released two months earlier - so the brief stand in front of the West Hollywood tastemaker crowd took on a palpable air of significance. As someone who's been center stage for more than 50 years, Tanya is donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the album directly to The Troubadour. The country icon's signature tequila, Tanya Tucker's Cosa Salvaje Tequila, is now available in 14 U.S. states and Canada, with additional stores carrying the spirit every day. To order Tanya Tucker's Cosa Salvaje Tequila, visit CosaSalvajeTequila.com. For more information on Tanya, merchandise and more, go to TanyaTucker.com.