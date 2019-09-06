Tanya Tucker & Friends Come To Ryman Auditorium This January

Country outlaw Tanya Tucker has never performed a full headlining concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium, but that'll change January 12, 2020. The country icon, who recently appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "TODAY" to promote her new album While I'm Livin', will bring a set list of iconic hits, new songs and a few special guests for Tanya Tucker & Friends at the Ryman. Tickets, available here, go on sale to the public Friday, September 13.



Lauded by Rolling Stone Country for "delivering a mesmerizing rendition of their song 'The Wheels of Laredo'" during "The Tonight Show" Thursday, Tucker is enjoying a career resurgence with the release of her 10th Top 10 Billboard Top Country Album While I'm Livin', produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. While nine previous record releases have ascended to the Top 10, While I'm Livin' is Tucker's first debut of her illustrious career. The Fantasy Records release is the legendary country star's first new material in 17 years. Purchase While I'm Livin' here, and watch the album trailer, here.



While I'm Livin' marks Tucker's first-ever No. 1 album on Nielsen's Americana/Folk chart. Additionally, While I'm Livin' scored impressive debuts overseas landing at No. 2 on the UK Country chart, No. 3 on the UK Americana chart and No. 3 on the Top Country Albums chart in Canada.



To keep up with Tanya Tucker, visit TanyaTucker.com.





