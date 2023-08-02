THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Opens At The Krider Performing Arts Center

The Spongebob Musical follows the citizens of Bikini Bottom when they discover a volcano that will soon erupt and destroy their home.

The Spongebob Musical opens at the Krider Performing Arts Center in Tennessee and runs from August 11-13.

With the original Broadway musical being called "effervescent" by New York Magazine, the adaptation of the beloved cartoon series created by Stephen Hillenburg features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

The Spongebob Musical follows the citizens of Bikini Bottom when they discover a volcano that will soon erupt and destroy their home, Spongebob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. While lives hang in the balance, an unlikely hero must rise up, proving that the power of optimism really can save the world.

The production is directed by Noah Way, original choreography by Kaley Fletcher, vocal direction by Rhonda Stanton, and stage management by Anna Hefner. Briley "BAM" Medlin stars in the titular role, along with Wyatt Jones as Patrick Star, Townes Boyd as Squidward Tentacles, Keegan Etheridge as Sandy Cheeks, Stephen Hulbert as Eugene Krabs, Hailey Prince as Pearl Krabs, Josh Murrell as Sheldon J. Plankton, Charis Upham as Karen the Computer Wife, William Guynn as Patchy the Pirate, Dallas Craig as Perch Perkins, and features accomplished artist Angela Peterson as Mayor of Bikini Bottom.

The production will have four performances in its run: August 11 at 7pm, August 12 at 2pm and 7pm, and August 13 at 2pm. Press night and previews will be August 10. The running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes with intermission. Tickets are Click Here or at the door, depending on availability.




