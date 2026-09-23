THE ADDAMS FAMILY In Concert to Open Nashville Halloween Weekend
Sara Gettlefinger, Brian Charles Rooney, and Rachel Potter lead the cast at Nashville's Hutton Hotel.
Analog at Hutton Hotel willl present “Off Broadway: The Addams Family In Concert” on Friday, October 30th & Saturday, October 31st. This Halloween weekend, celebrate the macabre side of life with a special concert presentation of The Addams Family musical and a delightfully spooky immersive experience. Guests are invited to enjoy themed cocktails, view a curated exhibit of original Charles Addams cartoons, and explore a haunted house pop-up before watching Broadway stars perform in an intimate setting.
This two-night-only concert will feature cast members from the Broadway company and first national tour of The Addams Family Musical, including Sara Gettlefinger as Morticia, Brian Charles Rooney as Gomez, Rachel Potter as Wednesday, Brian Justin Crum as Lucas, Andrew Metzger as Uncle Fester, Megan Murphy Chambers as Alice, Geoff Davin as Mal, Carrie Brewer as Grandma, and Jeremy Lee Parrish as Lurch. The show's composer, Andrew Lippa, will make a special guest appearance.
Hutton Hotel will transform parts of the hotel into a haunted house with an immersive pop-up, transporting guests to the uncanny Addams' mansion. Experiential activations, eccentric surprises and eerie decor await alongside special food and cocktail offerings. From the mysterious tunnel entrance to the glamorous penthouse, guests will have lots to explore before the show. A gallery of original, hand-drawn Charles Addams cartoons will be on display as an homage to the creator of everyone's favorite spooky characters.
General admission and reserved seating tickets are on sale now. The VIP ticket upgrade grants guests access to an exclusive activation in The Hutton Suite penthouse and a pre-show meet-and-greet with the cast.
A special Hutton Hotel weekend room package is available for theater fans who want to travel to Nashville for this extraordinary event. The package includes an overnight stay in a newly renovated guestroom, free overnight valet parking, two tickets to the show, meet-and-greet and VIP access, and a playbill signed by the cast.
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