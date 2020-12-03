Suspended Gravity and Kindling Arts Festival Premiere Original Performance Film IN THE EYE

Long-time collaborators Kindling Arts Festival and Suspended Gravity, one of Nashville's most in-demand aerial and circus collectives, announced today the virtual premiere of their new performance film In the Eye, created in collaboration with Griffin R. Dunn. The visual film experience, filmed on-location around Nashville, will premiere five new works created by members of the Suspended Gravity collective that speak to each artist's individual struggles as they navigate a tumultuous world in an unpredictable year. In the Eye will premiere on Thursday, December 3rd at 7pm CST on the Kindling Arts YouTube channel.

In a year that has drastically altered plans and changed so many lives, Suspended Gravity takes a moment to reflect and explore the journey to find peace and balance in the midst of turbulent times. The new works included in In the Eye delve into themes of loss, anxiety, connection and rebirth, examining the human experience in moments of crisis and joy. Participating choreographers and performers include: Bailey Freeman, Patrick Martin, Heather McAlister, Paige Muirhead, Tiffany Smith, and Michael West. The film will run approximately 30 minutes and is free to view with donations of any size encouraged.

"We are thrilled to continue our annual collaboration with Suspended Gravity by offering this visually arresting performance film," says Daniel Jones, Producing Artistic Director of Kindling Arts Festival. "The talented performers of this collective have created a space where we can admire their incredible work and physical determination while also reflecting on a year that has been full of so many storms for each of us."

Bailey Freeman and Paige Muirhead, two of the participating artists in Suspended Gravity and producers on the project, share their excitement about the themes of In the Eye. "Despite the fact that we've all been very physically isolated, we think we can say that 2020 itself has been a shared experience unlike anything the world has ever seen," they say. "We are all reacting to this shared circumstance in our own ways, sometimes finding pain and sometimes finding joy. We hope that viewers see pieces of themselves in our film, and that it resonates with even just a part of what they've felt this year."

In the Eye will be available for viewing after the premiere as well on the Kindling Arts website and YouTube channel. For more information, visit kindlingarts.com

