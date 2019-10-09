Studio Tenn To Host 29 Hour Reading Of The New Folk Musical JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX

Studio Tenn, a premiere regional theatre company in Franklin, Tennessee will host a 29 hour reading for the new musical Johnny and the Devil's Box on November 9th.

Johnny and the Devil's Box by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman is a new, folk musical about a brash young fiddler from Georgia. Johnny Baker must evade the law, outwit a devilish preacher and navigate young love on his journey to prove he's the greatest fiddler the world has ever known. But can he overcome the greatest obstacle of all, his own pride, before it's too late? Johnny and the Devil's Box proclaims the immense healing power of music to bring broken communities together through jubilant song and dance.

The piece has been developed with support from the Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals, The Drama League Rough Draft Residency, Rockwood Music Hall, Belmont University, The Jalopy House School of Music and the National Alliance of Musical Theatre's Frank Young Fund which supported a week long retreat and cabaret at Goodspeed Musicals in January 2019.

In August, a new music video was released for the song "Johnny's Best", with filmography by James Jin and Choreography by Jen Jancuska, (currently the choreographer in residence at Hamilton on Broadway). The creative team also includes Music Supervisor Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Margaritaville). The cast will feature Douglas Waterbury-Tieman and Annabelle Fox in the title roles of Johnny Baker and Abigail King with support from Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita, Wicked, The X Factor), Matthew Carlton, Everett Tarlton, Devin Bowles, Geoff Davin, Courtney Schuster, and more to be announced at a later date.

The team is excited to share their work with Studio Tenn as they prepare for a workshop production in 2020. Details to be announced soon!

Visit www.johnnyandthedevilsbox.com for more information on Johnny and the Devil's Box. Be sure to check out the music video, a song from the musical, "Johnny's Best" and follow the project on Instagram at @thefiddlinproject.





