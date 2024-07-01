Source One Five Theatre Company Hosts Exclusive Fundraising Event 'House Open'

The event is on July 13.
Source One Five Theatre Company has announced "House Open," - an exclusive evening to kick off and benefit the final show in our 2023-2024 season, Source One Five's production of Next to Normal, which opens on July 19th. This special event serves as a crucial fundraiser to support the continued excellence and growth of Source One Five Theatre Company.
"This is a one-night-only, intimate fundraising event that offers a unique opportunity to preview Next to Normal and engage in meaningful conversations about its themes," said Rachel Meinhart, Artistic Director of Source One Five. "By attending 'House Open,' you are directly supporting the artistic and educational endeavors of Source One Five, ensuring the continued success of our productions and the enrichment of our community through the arts."
Tickets are very limited for this exclusive event, so guests are encouraged to secure their spot as soon as possible. Individual tickets start at $25.
Purchase your tickets today at sourceonefive.com/houseopen
