Source One Five Theatre Company Hosts Exclusive Fundraising Event 'House Open'

Source One Five Theatre Company has announced "House Open," - an exclusive evening to kick off and benefit the final show in our 2023-2024 season, Source One Five's production of Next to Normal, which opens on July 19th. This special event serves as a crucial fundraiser to support the continued excellence and growth of Source One Five Theatre Company.

Event Highlights:

Cocktail Hour: 6-7pm - Guests will enjoy a selection of cocktails while mingling with fellow patrons, season sponsors, ticket holders, members of the Source One Five team, and the cast of Next to Normal.

Sneak Peek Performances & Panel Discussion: 7-8pm Attendees will be treated to select performances from the cast of Next to Normal, offering a powerful and moving glimpse into this critically acclaimed musical. The evening will feature an insightful panel discussion with Artistic Director Rachel Meinhart, members of the creative team, and Shaun Calix, PhD, from Lipscomb University's Department of Psychology, Counseling, and Family Science. Dr. Calix will lead a discussion on the mental health themes explored in the production, providing a deeper understanding of the show's impact and relevance.

"This is a one-night-only, intimate fundraising event that offers a unique opportunity to preview Next to Normal and engage in meaningful conversations about its themes," said Rachel Meinhart, Artistic Director of Source One Five. "By attending 'House Open,' you are directly supporting the artistic and educational endeavors of Source One Five, ensuring the continued success of our productions and the enrichment of our community through the arts."

Tickets are very limited for this exclusive event, so guests are encouraged to secure their spot as soon as possible. Individual tickets start at $25.

Purchase your tickets today at sourceonefive.com/houseopen

