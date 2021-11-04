Roxy Regional Theatre Raises DOUBT In Theotherspace, November 15 - November 23

"What do you do when you're not sure?" So begins the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama on stage this month at Clarksville's oldest professional theatre.

The search for the truth will unearth deeper questions of moral certainty and leave audiences questioning their own biases when DOUBT: A Parable begins a limited run upstairs in theotherspace at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Monday, November 15, at 7:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

In this brilliant and powerful drama made famous by Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep in the 2008 film adaptation, playwright John Patrick Shanley delves into the murky shadows of moral certainty, his characters always balancing on the thin line between truth and consequences.

It's 1964, and things are changing, much to the chagrin of rigid Bronx Catholic school principal Sister Aloysius, played by Mairzy Yost-Rushton*. However, when an unconscionable accusation of improper relations with one of the male students is leveled against the progressive and beloved priest Father Flynn -- played by Austin Peay State University theatre professor Talon Beeson -- Sister Aloysius realizes that the only way to get justice is to create it herself.

And as for the truth of the matter? As Father Flynn says, "Doubt can be a bond as powerful and sustaining as certainty," in this gripping production directed by Ryan Bowie and featuring Sara Anderson as Sister James and Adriane Wiley-Hatfield as Mrs. Muller.

DOUBT: A Parable is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Performances are at 7:00pm on November 15, 16, 22 and 23. Please note: This production contains mature content which may not be suitable for all audiences.

Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Monday performances during the run.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

*Mairzy Yost-Rushton is appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.