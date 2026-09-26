Interview: Nick Mullikin of GISELLE at TPAC'S James K Polk Theater

NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Do you enjoy a good tragic romance? Are you entertained by ghost stories? Does a good revenge story make you happy? You’re in luck, because that’s exactly what you have the chance to see October 2-4 at TPAC’s Polk Theater. For the first time since 2009, Nashville Ballet will be presenting Giselle as part of its 2026-2027 season. First performed in 1841 and composed by Adolphe Adam, this ballet tells the tragic tale of a peasant girl who dies of heartbreak, only to be summoned from the grave by a sisterhood of ghosts known as the Wilis. Although this ballet has been produced numerous times, Nashville Ballet has never been afraid to add its own little spins. Partnered with the Nashville Symphony, CEO and Artistic Director Nick Mullikin will present his first full-length ballet for Nashville Ballet with his own unique take on Giselle.

This performance is dedicated to the memory and legacy of Martha Rivers Ingram.

Not only did I get to interview Nick Mullikin over the phone about Giselle, but I also had the pleasure of attending a special rehearsal that is normally reserved for members of the Relevé Society. This is a social group of arts enthusiasts whose memberships help support Nashville Ballet. Memberships come with fun benefits like invitations to exclusive events and discounted tickets. As a member of the press, I got a free pass, and I wore a black dress in a sea of members who got the memo to wear white. During his introduction, Mullikin asked the audience if anyone was familiar with the ballet Giselle. When he asked how they felt about the ballet’s ending, the response was less than lukewarm. I’m going to avoid too many spoilers, but Mullikin did share in our phone interview and at the rehearsal that the ending would be drastically different. It mainly involves Albrecht, the man with whom Giselle falls in love. Minor spoiler alert: he isn’t a nice guy. Since this is a love story, he doesn’t suffer a terrible fate. Mullikin didn’t like that. “I have never been able to reconcile why he should be saved during the course of this,” he shared. I won’t say exactly what this version has in store for Albrecht, but I’m sure that audiences will find it satisfying.

Other than the ending, what other changes would fans of Giselle be witnessing in Nashville Ballet’s upcoming production? Thankfully, not too many to take away the magic of the original ballet; just enough to elevate it. Mullikin didn’t want to lose sight of how traditional the piece is. “We’re utilizing a lot of choreography that has existed for literally hundreds of years,” he said, “and that is really important for our dancers to tackle.” He also noted the ton of classical vocabulary, the specific steps, and the stylish choices from the romantic era that they’re keeping in order to stay true to the original choreography. However, there will be some additional music provided by the Nashville Symphony. Specifically, there are additional dances for the characters of Hilarion and Bathilde. “Those are some of the changes that are the ripple effect of the big change,” Mullikin stated, “but overall, you’re going to see a lot of the classical story on display.” In terms of costumes and set designs, the company will be revamping the original designs from their previous productions almost two decades ago. “You’ll see new bodices with beautiful appliques for the women, in addition to new skirts,” Mullikin shared. “I also wanted to make the huntsmen dance a little bit more, so you’ll see different hunt costumes on them as well.” As for the sets, they’re a bit more polished and brighter than they were years ago. I can only imagine how beautiful everything will look.

Giselle marks ‌Nick Mullikin’s first full-length ballet since becoming Nashville Ballet’s CEO and Artistic Director. He gets to leave his own artistic stamp on the classical piece, and I asked him how much it all means to him. What’s exciting for him is that Nashville Ballet hasn’t done a full-length that wasn’t by Paul Vasterling (the company’s Artistic Director Emeritus) in the time that he had been there. “It’s truly an honor to be trusted by our board and our community to take this on,” he happily confessed, “and for them to show up ready to go on this journey with us and with me is truly one of the most meaningful things. I feel very fortunate to be able to do this.” He also admitted that there are some nerves involved in this process. Giselle is a ballet that he’s been a part of for nearly a quarter of a century, having done it with Houston Ballet and Ballet West. It’s clear that he’s familiar with and passionate about the story, and he wants to do it justice with his own unique take. Based on how well the rehearsal went and the responses from the Relevé Society, I think audiences are going to fall in love with Mullikin’s retelling.

Giselle will run October 2-4 at TPAC’s Polk Theater. The cast for the Friday and Saturday night performances included Jamie Kopit as Giselle, Garritt McCabe as Albrecht, Nicholas Mihlar as Hilarion, and Summer Montenegro as Myrtha. The cast for the Saturday and Sunday matinee performances included Colette Tilinski as Giselle, James Lankford as Albrecht, Jorge Emilio Peña as Hilarion, and Marissa Stark as Myrtha. Get your tickets now!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 35 Days 11 Hrs 07 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Nashville Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me