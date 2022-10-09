Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Belmont University Musical Theatre's Inspiring and Astonishing SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

Beautifully Sung, Artfully Staged Production Features Ensemble of 12 Promising Talents

Register for Nashville News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 09, 2022  
Review: Belmont University Musical Theatre's Inspiring and Astonishing SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM
The cast of Belmont University Musical Theatre's Sondheim on Sondheim.

Since his death in 2021, Stephen Sondheim and his canon of work have justifiably been on the hearts and minds of theater people from around the world, with revivals, retrospectives and remembrances filling the calendars of an amazing range of companies paying homage to the master of contemporary musical theater. Just in time for a new season of productions highlighting the Nashville theater calendar, Belmont University Musical Theatre has chosen the aptly named musical revue Sondheim on Sondheim to launch a two-show semester that honors the genius of the master while showcasing the talents of its roster of musical theater majors who continue to add luster to the program's reputation.

When you review theater in a relatively small region such as Nashville's, there are certain things that fill your soul with delight (even as there are those that ensure a sense of dread colors your outlook). For me, knowing I'm likely to witness new iterations of works by Sondheim is something that keeps my own creative juices flowing and my senses to heighten in anticipation of what is to come. Another thing that is sure to pique my interest is the announcement of what's in store from BUMT and its impressive coterie of young talents.

Put the two together - Sondheim and Belmont University Musical Theatre - and I am wont to make a statement like "if the last showtunes I hear are Maya Kaempf's 'Losing My Mind' and Emma Teixeira's 'Not A Day Goes By,' from Sondheim on Sondheim, I can die a very happy man."

Review: Belmont University Musical Theatre's Inspiring and Astonishing SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

And since I am given to making pronouncements like that (particularly after 40 years of writing essays such as this), I can assure you gentle readers that at around 4 p.m. on a particularly gorgeous Saturday afternoon in autumn (Saturday, October 8, to be precise) that was the very thought my brain processed as I reveled in the wonder and art of young people paying tribute to Stephen Sondheim. Directed by Erica Aubrey, with musical direction by Nate Strasser, Sondheim on Sondheim filled me with inspiration and hope in a sublime and enthralling two-plus hours of musical theater.

It was during that moment when I realized once again how very lucky I am - how very lucky we all are in the Nashville theater community - to have such talents to behold and such a wide range of artistic offerings to which we may bear witness. The joy of seeing BUMT's Sondheim on Sondheim performed is like opening a beautifully wrapped package and, in turn, to be overwhelmed by the gift inside.

Originally given a much too short and rather abbreviated Broadway production in 2010, Sondheim on Sondheim is another musical revue in which the master's music is performed - I've seen at least three different revues during my time and I am always similarly dazzled by the musical offerings included - with the very presence of Sondheim himself added to the mix, to offer insights and commentary about his illustrious career and to offer surprisingly frank and elucidating details about his life and the times in which he lived, loved, worked and created.

Review: Belmont University Musical Theatre's Inspiring and Astonishing SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM
Maya Kaempf and Christian Sandoval

Sondheim on Sondheim, at first blush, may seem particularly challenging for younger performers to present with any sense of authenticity or honesty - they are, after all, rather young and inexperienced in the vagaries of life to effectively interpret the music and lyrics contained therein - but, of course, the responsibility falls to their directors, the aforementioned Ms. Aubrey and Mr. Strasser, to guide them along the way, offering their own insights and the wealth of their shared experience, in order that these fresh-faced actors may offer startling and stunning renditions that land with a deeply felt emotional impact.

My own artistic prejudices and concerns are wonderfully allayed thanks to the twelve-member ensemble of musical theater majors brought together to breathe rich, vibrant life into the musical revue that is conceived by longtime Sondheim collaborator James Lapine. Employing a multi-media approach to the life and work of Sondheim seems the ideal framework for presenting examples from some 19 different shows (including his major hits, but also sharing some surprising songs from lesser-known shows) in the context of his personal life, his professional life and the collaborators, friends and family in his orbit.

As musical theater history, it could be considered revelatory for the uninitiated or the casual theater-goer, but for any audience member who appreciates talent - onstage or off- - Sondheim on Sondheim is bloody good entertainment! I only wish my schedule allowed me to see it more than once during its one weekend, four performance, run at Belmont's Troutt Theatre.

Review: Belmont University Musical Theatre's Inspiring and Astonishing SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Performed on a simple yet gorgeous set designed by Will Butler, Sondheim on Sondheim includes performances from some of the composer's best-loved musicals, including Follies, Into The Woods, Sweeney Todd, Company, Sunday in the Park With George, Merrily We Roll Along and Passion, as well as some songs that were cut from shows (including "Smile, Girls" from Gypsy) or were part of his own shows as a student.

The lighting design by Richard Davis and William Niebuhr (I knew without consulting my program that the creative eye and hand of Davis was involved in the evocative, atmospheric illumination of the show) bathes the stage in an otherworldly glow that elevates the production and shows off Butler's setting to perfection.

Aubrey's skill and experience as a performer herself lends a particularly stylish aura to the production and showcases each of her actors perfectly, giving each the opportunity to command the stage, according to her or his particular skill set. The action segues smoothly from song-to-song, with video of Sondheim providing the narrative glue that brings everything together in a dreamlike production concept. Strasser's musical direction allows each performer to shine, bringing the lyrics to life with confidence and vigor. Strasser's piano accompaniment, along with violinist Victoria Whatley, fills the Troutt Theatre with a rich sound that belies the fact there are only two musicians onstage.

The twelve members of the ensemble - Hudson Blake, Delaney Carroll, Maya Kaempf, Chamberlin Little, Miranda McCauley, Sabrina Reed, Christian Sandoval, Noah Sowalskie, Leah Spurlock, Emma Teixera, Catie Whittet and Thaddeus Williamson - together bring the simply divine performance to life, their voices blending beautifully during the various duets, trios, quartets and octets that comprise the musical program, while each is given her or his moment in the spotlight in which to captivate and charm, entrance and engage their audience.

Hudson Blake's stage presence is apparent every time he takes the stage, particularly during "Franklin Shepherd, Inc." from Merrily We Roll Along and "The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened" from Road Show. Delaney Carroll's self-assured and exquisite rendering of "Do I Hear at Waltz" from the show of the same name is a moment I continue to savor more than 18 hours later. Maya Kaempf's performance is notable for "Losing My Mind," as mentioned earlier, and her duet with Sandoval on "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" from Company is inspired.

Review: Belmont University Musical Theatre's Inspiring and Astonishing SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Chamberlin Little, a native of the area whom we've watched grow as a young man and evolve as an actor for a number of years, is given the responsibility of singing "Being Alive" and delivers an impressive rendition, to be sure. Miranda McCauley's "Loving You" from Passion is heartrendingly presented during the show's second act. Sabrina Reed's "Good Thing Going" from Merrily We Roll Along is delightful and her "Ah, But Underneath" (written for Diana Rigg of the London production of Follies), which puts her onstage with the men of the ensemble in a fun number, is terrific, while "Send in the Clowns" is emotional and heartfelt.

Christian Sandoval shines like a star in the Sunday in the Park With George vignette, in addition to "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" and "The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened." Noah Sowalskie shows off his leading man bona fides throughout the production, especially during "Epiphany" from Sweeney Todd and in his duet of "So Many People" (which I confess is one of my personal favorite Sondheim songs) with Leah Spurlock, who delivers the haunting "I Read" from Passion with astonishing pathos and is nicely paired with Sandoval for "Beautiful" from Sunday in the Park With George.

In addition to "Not A Day Goes By," Emma Texeira sings "Take Me to the World" from Evening Primrose with grace and charm. Catie Whittet gives an expressively knowing rendition of Company's "The Ladies Who Lunch," followed later in Act Two with her superb "In Buddy's Eyes" from Follies. Thaddeus Williams confidently shows off a blend of leading man/comic throughout the proceedings, with "Is This What You Call Love" from Passion and "Weekend in the Country" from A Little Night Music (along with the full ensemble).

In addition to their solo or featured moments, the twelve ensemble members are brought together in several electrifying group numbers - Into the Woods' "Ever After" and Follies' "Waiting For the Girls Upstairs," among them - leading to the Act One finale of "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park With George that is as lovely and as powerful as we have ever heart it, and the finale ultimo of "Company" and "Old Friends" that leads into a stirring moment of "Anyone Can Whistle."

Now, while floating on air thanks to the stunning production of Sondheim on Sondheim, we await breathlessly BUMT's production of Into The Woods, set for November 18-20 at the Troutt Theatre. We fully expect to be startled, stunned and transported: Hope to see you there!

Sondheim on Sondheim. Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Conceived by James Lapine. Musical arrangements by David Loud. Directed by Erica Aubrey. Musical direction by Nate Strasser. Presented by Belmont University School of Music. At the Troutt Theatre, Nashville. Through Sunday, October 9. Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes (with one 15-minute intermission).




From This Author - Jeffrey Ellis

Jeffrey Ellis is a Nashville-based writer, editor and critic, who's been covering the performing arts in Tennessee for more than 35 years. In 1989, Ellis and his partner l... (read more about this author)


Review: Watershed Public Theatre's 'Nostalgic and Sentimental' LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICALReview: Watershed Public Theatre's 'Nostalgic and Sentimental' LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
October 8, 2022

With a stellar cast under the direction of Cammy Harris, Watershed Public Theatre’s version of Little Women The Musical ends its two-weekend run at Columbia State Community College’s Cherry Theatre on Sunday, October 9, with an endearing production that proves once more the timelessness of Alcott’s source material and the relevance of her memorable characters and provides an ideal diversion from the rigors of the real world of the 21st century.
Review: Studio Tenn Collaborates with TPAC for 2022-23 Season Opener of AIDA IN CONCERT at Polk TheatreReview: Studio Tenn Collaborates with TPAC for 2022-23 Season Opener of AIDA IN CONCERT at Polk Theatre
October 1, 2022

Studio Tenn – the Franklin-based professional theater company – launches its 2022-23 season in collaboration with Tennessee Performing Arts Center for a concert staging of Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, playing for just two nights at TPAC’s James K. Polk Theatre September 30 and October 1. Under the direction of Studio Tenn artistic director Patrick Cassidy (who shares duties with co-director and choreographer Gerry McIntyre), Aida features a starry cast of actors with Broadway pedigrees (Jackie Burns and Rex Smith), along with some of Music City’s most beloved stage veterans (Bakari Jamal King and Mark Cabus) and featuring the stunning triumph of a young woman who audiences have watched grow up on Nashville stages (Maya Riley) in the title role.
Review: Roxy Regional Theatre's 2022 Revival of INTO THE WOODS May Mark Another Turning Point For The CompanyReview: Roxy Regional Theatre's 2022 Revival of INTO THE WOODS May Mark Another Turning Point For The Company
September 30, 2022

In 2010, the Clarksville-based Roxy Regional Theatre staged a production of Stephen Sondheim and James LaPine’s “exquisitely off-kilter and melodiously rapturous musical Into the Woods” which remains firmly ensconced in my memory for its many attributes, not the least of which were the actors (Sarah Levine, Rachael Fogle, Josh Bernaski, Gregory Pember, Jackie Ostick and current artistic director Ryan Bowie) who brought the show so vividly to life and whose performances remain among some of the best we’ve seen at the venue in its 40 years. In fact, we often cite that 2010 Into the Woods (after another fondly remembered production some 15 years even before that) as a turning point, of sorts, in the history of The Roxy.
Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Plays Nashville's Tennessee Performing Arts Center Through Sunday, 10/02Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Plays Nashville's Tennessee Performing Arts Center Through Sunday, 10/02
September 28, 2022

Pretty Woman The Musical – the latest offering in the 2022-23 Broadway at TPAC Series – is one of those shows that almost defies explanation and proves even more difficult to review. (Case in point: I’ve rewritten that sentence 758 times in the past 22 hours and it’s still not “singing,” is it?) Pretty Woman The Musical is a pleasant enough diversion, entertaining even, but there is little in the show’s first act to convince most people that the 1990 rom com, which starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, needed to be transformed into a glitzy and glittering Broadway musical (a term we use loosely in this case), with Olivia Valli and Adam Pascal in the leading roles.
Review: Nashville Story Garden's U.S. Premiere of Lucy Kirkwood's THE WELKIN Will Have Audiences TalkingReview: Nashville Story Garden's U.S. Premiere of Lucy Kirkwood's THE WELKIN Will Have Audiences Talking
September 24, 2022

Nothing engages the theaterati in Nashville and the surrounding provinces as the production of an eagerly anticipated new play no one’s done before in these parts, but about which we’ve read glowing reviews. The very promise of something new to energize the cultural zeitgeist – particularly under the aegis of Nashville Story Garden (a creative collective whose work always generates major buzz); something new and unseen from across the pond which will provide a showcase for the remarkable talents of some of the region’s most respected actors – is virtually guaranteed to be a “must-see” for a theater-going public more accustomed to titles with which they are already quite often overly familiar.