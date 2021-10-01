Rennie Harris to Join Fine Tuning: A Masterclass Series Presents THE HISTORY OF HIP HOP DANCE

Join legendary Hip-hop ambassador and choreographer Rennie Harris for a free lecture-demonstration at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) on October 13. Part of NMAAM's Fine Tuning Masterclass Series, "The History of Hip-Hop Dance" includes a 45-60-minute interactive presentation on the history of various Street dance styles including Hip-hop, house, and B-boy. Dancers of Rennie Harris Puremovement will perform demonstrations for the audience.

Reservations and masks are required to attend this event in-person. It will also be live streamed via NMAAM's Facebook page.

This lecture-demonstration will take place prior to Rennie Harris Puremovement's Nashville performances October 14-16 at OZ Arts. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/OZPM21.