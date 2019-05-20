Razorglam Productions Announces Monthly Burlesque Shows!
Local production company, Razorglam Productions, will be bringing uncensored burlesque and art to Nashville the last Saturday of every month. These shows are hosted at The Barbershop Theater, a local theater collective in The Nations.
Each show will have a different off-the-wall theme, tons of talents burlesque performers, and a visual artist exhibition as pre-show entertainment. Most shows will also include several improvisational burlesque performances. Tickets will always be $15 in advance, or at the door. 18+ only.
This year in shows:
The Factory: Dirty Pop! / 1990s-themed / Tickets https://bit.ly/2GHzb0h
The Factory: Perfectly Queer / Pride month show! / Tickets https://bit.ly/2WTuk1u
Founding Daddies / Dead presidents and historical figures / Tickets https://bit.ly/2EmhpOq
The Factory: Certified Fresh / Amateur night / Tickets https://bit.ly/30AkUdM
The Last Burlesque Show on the Left / Crime, cults, and conspiracies / Tickets https://bit.ly/2VPFgAN
The Factory: HALLOWEEN! / Tickets https://bit.ly/2LXOoyE
The Factory: Art Strip Ball / Tickets https://bit.ly/2WglnSX
The Factory Anniversary Show / Tickets https://bit.ly/2MbZtwv