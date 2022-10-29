Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ray Stevens Revealed as 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame Inductee

Stevens will enter on November 22 during a formal induction ceremony at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium.

Oct. 29, 2022  

Ray Stevens Revealed as 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame Inductee Legendary singer-songwriter Ray Stevens has been revealed as a 2022 inductee into the Musicians Hall of Fame. Stevens will enter on November 22 during a formal induction ceremony at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. He'll be inducted alongside Vince Gill, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Don McClean, engineer George Massenburg and producer Jim Guercio.

"Since I originally came to Nashville to be a session musician and play on recording sessions, this is really a great honor!" exclaims Stevens.

The celebratory evening will be hosted by ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Phil Vassar and will feature several live performances. Guest performers include Rodney Crowell, Steve Miller, Wendy Moten, Mike Farris and more.

Tickets are on-sale now via ticketmaster.com. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

During Stevens' six decades in the music business, he has been a session musician, a TV celebrity, a song publisher, a singer, a record producer, a real-estate magnate, a label owner, a nightclub entrepreneur, a music arranger, a video director, a studio builder, a pop-music hit maker, a comic, a gospel artist and a country star.

Stevens is renowned for recording novelties like "The Streak," as well as serious fares such as "Everything Is Beautiful." He was elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019. Stevens is regarded as the most successful comedy recording artist of all time.

About Ray Stevens

Twelve-time nominated and two-time GRAMMY Award winner Ray Stevens has spanned the generations with more than 60 years of comedic musical talent. Throughout his career, Stevens has sold more than 40 million albums. In 2018, the music legend opened his very own Nashville entertainment venue, the CabaRay Showroom, a 35,000 square foot music venue where Stevens performs weekly live concerts. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and has a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

For more information on Ray Stevens, visit raystevens.com.

Photo Credit: Angela Talley



