Photos: First Look at TWELFTH NIGHT at Nashville Shakespeare Festival

The show runs through September 12. 

Aug. 28, 2021  

Twelfth Night is now playing at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival, through September 12. The show was directed by Jim Warren, costumes by Denese Kelley, set by Shane Lowery, original music by Tom Mason.

Get a first look at all new production photos below!

William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night or What You Will is perhaps the greatest of his comedies. It was originally staged in the 16th century as part of a then-traditional Twelfth Night celebration. In director, J.C. Gafford's rendition, the audience members are invited guests to a Shakespearean celebration given by the Mummers, a 19th century traveling acting troupe.

Photo Credit: MIchael Gomez Photography

