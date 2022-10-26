Original Comedy TIME WILL REVEAL to be Presented at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church in December

Back by popular demand, it's the sensational sequel to Let's Straighten it Out, Time Will Reveal. This splendid original play debuted in 2019 and is a thrill ride from start to finish. Carl's business is booming, he just moved into a plush condo and his wife Kendra just gave birth a baby boy. Life is grand until Kelly shows up with unexpected news of a child that belongs to Carl.

As the story unfolds, Carl's faith and fidelity come into question as Kelly seeks to take over Carl's business and relationship. Time Will Reveal is a light-hearted comedy that will have you questioning the very idea of being in love.

Starring, Darius Willis, Shante' M. King, Camryn Jerding, Candace Robinson, Jimmie Hill and Shae Alexander. The play is written and directed by George Darden. Produced by Geo Soul Productions.

Time Will Reveal is scheduled for two shows on Friday December 2nd and Saturday December 3rd 2022 at 6:30PM at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church 1300 South Street Nashville, TN. For tickets call 615-589-1379, 615-525-6191 or visit www.geosoulproductions.com.