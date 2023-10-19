OZ Arts to Present FABLE CRY'S FESTIVAL OF GHOULS Immersive Halloween Party

Experience live music, burlesque, aerial arts, and more.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will present the return of Fable Cry's Festival of Ghouls, an immersive Halloween party, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in OZ Arts' expansive creative warehouse. Audiences are invited to embark on a descent through the Nine Circles of Hell and embrace the sensual delights of Dante's Inferno at this costume bash and over-the-top cabaret from Nashville's masters of the macabre.

In celebration of the eeriest day of the year, local noir rock band Fable Cry enlists the talents of special guests from the worlds of burlesque, cabaret, and aerial arts for a trip through the underworld. The incredibly hellish affair makes for a tantalizing evening that's not to be missed.

Attendees are encouraged to come adorned in their most mischievous costumes for this extravagant Halloween bash. Alongside a headlining set from the unmissable Fable Cry, audiences will have the opportunity to hear music from solo musician Basic Printer and rock singer Ergo, Bria. Leading the impressive list of guest performers are sultry stars from Back to Black Burlesque, aerial artists from Nashville's own Suspended Gravity Circus, burlesque artist Gidget Bardot and drag king Viktor Blackwood. The nine circles of hell never looked and sounded quite so tempting.

"We're proud to host one of the city's most anticipated and infernal Halloween parties with Nashville's own masters of the macabre Fable Cry at the helm," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Fable Cry has earned a well-deserved cult following for their irresistible goth rock and highly theatrical concerts. Their Festival of Ghouls has been a Nashville staple for nine years and counting, and we're thrilled to welcome partygoers to this fiendishly fun night of performance and costume once again."

Tickets for Fable Cry's Festival of Ghouls are $20 and are on sale now at the following link. This event is suitable for mature audiences due to adult language, sexual innuendo, and depictions of horror. Costumes are encouraged, and the evening will include prizes for some of the audience favorites.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit https://www.ozartsnashville.org/.

About OZ Arts Nashville

Founded in 2013 by the Ozgener family, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual artworks by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and visiting artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 50,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works. For more information, please visit ozartsnashville.org.




