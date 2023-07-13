OZ Arts to Present Compagnie Käfig's PIXEL, a Mix Of Virtuosic Dance And Immersive 3D Projections

Contemporary arts center Click Here has revealed that French ensemble Compagnie Käfig will kick off the organization's 11th season of contemporary arts programming with Pixel, a thrilling fusion of Hip-hop dance and stunning 3D projections, on September 6 and 7, 2023.

Founded by renowned choreographer Mourad Merzouki and based in Lyon, Compagnie Käfig is known for blending Hip-hop, contemporary dance and even cirque arts in fresh and surprising ways. In Pixel, 11 outstanding dancers interact with a breathtaking, three-dimensional landscape created by innovative projection mapping. Not merely stage effects, the projections are partners for the performers in an astounding, acrobatic duet that blurs the line between the real and virtual worlds.

A dancer scatters a sea of stars with the sweep of an arm while another entangles herself in a net made of light. Performers leap and dive across digitally created ravines and lakes. With breathtaking choreography by Merzouki, cutting-edge projections by Adrien Mondot and Claire Bardainne, and an energizing score from Armand Amar, Pixel expands on exciting possibilities at the intersection of performance and technology.

A leading figure in the French Hip-hop scene since the early 1990s, choreographer Mourad Merzouki works at the crossroads of many disciplines including circus, martial arts, visual arts, video, live music and Hip-hop dance. He founded his Compagnie Käfig in 1996 and has since created more than 30 works that have captivated audiences in France and around the world. Named for the Arabic and German term for "cage," the high-flying Käfig is anything but tied down, pushing the boundaries of Hip-hop without losing sight of its roots.

"Pixel has seen immense success around the world, and we are thrilled to bring this bold, cutting-edge performance to Nashville for the first time as we embark on our 11th season of impactful programming," says Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "The company's inventive fusion of dance and technology makes for a playful, dreamlike experience that is sure to have audience members questioning what is possible in the digital world and reality."

OZ Arts will present Pixel on Wednesday and Thursday, September 6 and 7 in its expansive warehouse. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. OZ's full lineup of 2023-24 programming will be announced later this summer.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants.

TICKETS & MORE INFORMATION

Performances:

Wednesday, September 6 at 8:00pm

Thursday, September 7 at 8:00pm

Tickets: $35-$45

Seating is general admission, and tickets are available for purchase at ozartsnashville.org.

About OZ Arts Nashville

Founded in 2013 by the Ozgener family, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual artworks by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and regional artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 50,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works.

About Compagnie Käfig

A major figure on the hip-hop scene since the early 1990s, Compagnie Käfig's Artistic Director Mourad Merzouki works at the crossroads of many different disciplines: he adds circus, martial arts, fine arts, video and live music to his exploration of hip-hop dance. Without losing sight of the roots of hip-hop movement, of its social and geographical origins, this multidisciplinary approach opens new horizons and reveals original outlooks.

Since 1996, 31 creations have been performed in 700 cities and 65 countries. Compagnie Käfig has given more than 4,000 performances to over 2 million spectators. A hundred or so performances around the world rhythm the life of the company each year. For more information, please visit kafig.com/Compagnie-Kafig.