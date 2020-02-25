OZ Arts Will Present The US Premiere Of PLATA QUEMADA (BURNT MONEY) By TeatroCinema

For the first time in US history, Chile-based multimedia theater group TeatroCinema performs live-action graphic novel Plata Quemada (Burnt Money) at OZ Arts Nashville from March 5-7, 2020.

With breathtaking stagecraft and multimedia innovation, cutting-edge ensemble TeatroCinema pulls out all the stops to deliver a heart-pounding noir tale of bandits, betrayals, and blowouts in Plata Quemada (Burnt Money). Their visual storytelling intertwines live-action performances with eye-popping video and animation, creating a hyper-stylized graphic novel that comes to life before viewers. This thrilling new work is based on an infamous 1965 bank heist in Argentina, which was the subject of a novel by Ricardo Piglia, and was dramatized in a 2000 film.

Chile's imaginative TeatroCinema ensemble uses 2D and 3D projection effects to create a theatrical environment rich with the grit and imagery of a dark graphic novel. The performance tells a violent story with a suspenseful, film noir quality that transports viewers into the midst of the action. TeatroCinema uses striking imagery to fuse virtual and physical worlds, painting a stark, black and white landscape where impulses of humanity are made visible.

"TeatroCinema gives viewers a rare opportunity to see one of the world's most influential and high-tech theater companies present a performance filled with dazzling projected animation and eye-popping stagecraft," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Those interested in cinema, graphic novels, or the power of live theater must experience the work of this remarkable company, which has stunned audiences and elated critics around the world."

In a radio story about Latin American theater, reporter Amelia Mason of NPR station WBUR remarked in awe after experiencing Plata Quemada. Mason said, "I've really never seen anything like it. TeatroCinema employs projections and comic-style graphics with a cinematic flair that makes you feel like you've been dropped into a movie, your perspective swinging with the camera's fluid movements."

Plata Quemada, while a multimedia visual theater work, has dialogue in Spanish and is translated into English with projected supertitles. The production is not recommended for young audiences due to its depiction of gun violence and an intense robbery.

TeatroCinema will perform Plata Quemada (Burnt Money) March 5-7 at OZ Arts Nashville. Tickets are $20-40 and are available now at www.ozartsnashville.org or 615-350-7200.

For more information about this performance, visit https://www.ozartsnashville.org/plata-quemada-burnt-money/.

If You Go:

TeatroCinema Plata Quemada (Burnt Money)

March 5-7, 2020 at 8PM

OZ Arts Nashville

6172 Cockrill Bend Cir.

Tickets:

www.ozartsnashville.org

615-350-7200





