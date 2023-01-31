OZ Arts Presents Ukrainian Folk-Punk Quartet DakhaBrakha Exactly One Year After Devastating Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced the defiant and beautiful voices of Ukrainian ensemble DakhaBrakha will take the OZ Arts stage on February 25, 2023 - one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hailing from Kyiv, Ukraine, DakhaBrakha reflects the fundamental elements of sound, soul, and "ethno-chaos" to create a world of unexpected new music. With power and passion, they weave ancient Ukrainian melodies into a subversive musical tapestry that embraces indie rock, pop, hip-hop, the avant-garde, and traditional instrumentation from around the world.

The name DakhaBrakha means "give/take" in old Ukrainian and reflects their resilience and philosophy. The folk-punk quartet has honed a haunting musical approach based around unearthly vocal harmonies and thunderous percussion, augmented by floating cello and accordion sonorities. Heralded by Rolling Stone as the "Best Breakout" of 2014's Bonnaroo festival, their irresistible live shows have captivated audiences all over the world.

"DakhaBrakha shares an urgent message with both the Nashville community and the world through an intimate and riotous musical awakening," says Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Their crossover of traditional and contemporary music weaves a story that opens Americans to a personal and emotional connection with Ukraine, and OZ Arts is proud to offer a stage for them to share their story, especially at this crucial time."

Political and social activism - including calls to "Stop Putin!" - has long been part of DakhaBrakha's messaging, but the calls for support and solidarity for Ukraine are especially poignant one year after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war. For the past year, they have been performing internationally to support Ukraine, raising money and awareness as cultural and humanitarian ambassadors.

While typically bright, unique and unforgettable, the group has had to take on a far more serious and urgent tone for their current tour. The projected backdrops include videos of ravaged Ukraine, and the comments from the stage address their country's currently devastating state.

OZ Arts will present DakhaBrakha for one night only on February 25 in its expansive warehouse. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now at the following link.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.