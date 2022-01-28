OZ Arts Nashville's Benefit CONVERSATIONS AT OZ to Go Virtual in February

OZ Arts Nashville today announced "Conversations at OZ," an annual fundraiser celebrating the art of conversation with community leaders and vibrant personalities, will take place online on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7 pm. One of the most dynamic annual benefits in Nashville, the event invites guests to engage in insightful dialogue on a range of contemporary topics, including arts and culture, social issues, business and government.

Building upon the success of last year's virtual edition, the 2022 fundraiser offers the opportunity to connect with prominent figures online for intimate and engaging discussions from the comforts of home. Participants will gather virtually for a warm welcome from OZ Arts before joining their small group and chosen conversation host.

This year's prominent lineup of conversation hosts includes Mayor John Cooper; authors, activists, and speakers Marcia and Michael Eric Dyson; Oscar Award-winning screenwriter CALLIE KHOURI; actor, author, and activist Tyler Merritt; and more. The full slate of hosts will be announced on February 1, 2022.

The event is co-chaired by a diverse group of local leaders who have made extraordinary impacts on the Nashville community:

• Libby Callaway, Principal and Founder of The Callaway

• Marjean Coddon, Consultant and OZ Arts Board Member

• Jim Gingrich, Former Chief Operations Officer for AllianceBernstein

• Tonya Hallett, Vice President of Human Resources at Amazon

• Sherri Neal, Chief Diversity Officer at HCA Healthcare and OZ Arts Board Member

"We look forward to bringing community members together again for one of the city's most anticipated events," said Tim Ozgener, Co-Founder and President of OZ Arts Nashville. "The funds raised by this event allow us to continue enriching the Greater Nashville landscape by presenting bold new artistic works and accessible engagement opportunities for local students, artists and audiences."

The event continues to draw an impressive lineup of sponsors, many of which are recurring. Once again, HCA Healthcare proves a champion for the arts as this year's presenting sponsor, alongside the return of Amazon and UBS as gold sponsors. Silver level sponsors include Bank of America, AllianceBernstein, INSBANK, Neal & Harwell, Piedmont Natural Gas, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Sandra Schatten Foundation and Zander Insurance. AON, August Bioservices, Providence Title, Cool Springs Wine & Spirits, Bart Durham Injury Law, Waller and Chazin & Company will be bronze level sponsors, and Jackalope Brewery will be a brand partner.

Patron, Host Committee, and standard tickets are available for this year's event. Patron tickets are $500 and include a bottle of premium champagne delivered prior to the event, two tickets to an upcoming Visiting Artist performance, two tickets to an upcoming Local Artist performance, and recognition at the Patron level on the website and program. Host Committee tickets are $250 and include recognition at the Host Committee level on the website and program and two tickets to an upcoming performance. Standard event tickets are $125. Tickets go on sale on February 1, 2022 and can be purchased on the OZ Arts website.

All proceeds support OZ Arts' mission to create innovative and accessible artistic opportunities for artists, audiences and students in Middle Tennessee and beyond. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit https://www.ozartsnashville.org/.