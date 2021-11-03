OZ Arts Nashville to Present Miwa Matreyek Artist Workshop

Celebrated visiting artist Miwa Matreyek opens her creative practice and captivating storytelling style to an intimate group of local visual artists, puppeteers, actors, and movers. Explore projection art, animation, illustration, and object storytelling in an improvised afternoon of art + play. Dive in and explore the possibilities with shadow and light. In partnership with Turnip Green Creative Reuse.

1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Saturday, November 13, 2021

OZ Arts Nashville

Covid precautions require proof of vaccination + photo i.d. OR a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the workshop. Masks are required at all times during the workshop and inside the OZ Arts building. Additionally, if you are experiencing any Covid-related symptoms within 72 hours prior to attending the workshop, please email rosie@ozartsnashville.org to release your reservation.

Link to register:

https://forms.gle/efxGYGmU4RG5K4yQ9