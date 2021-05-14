OZ Arts Nashville Announces Extended Run Of SLOPPY BONNIE In Advance Of Highly Anticipated Premiere

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced the run for its upcoming performance, Sloppy Bonnie, presented in association with Vanderbilt University Theatre, has been extended through June 5, 2021 in response to overwhelming demand. The announcement arrives ahead of the show's premiere on May 20 at 8pm, where the OZ Arts parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor honky-tonk for this cosmic country musical. There will also be a special ASL-interpreted performance on Thursday, May 27 at 8pm.

Sloppy Bonnie follows the story of a rambunctious bride-to-be named Bonnie (aka "Sloppy Bonnie" when she's drunk). With the best of intentions, Bonnie sets off on what she hopes will be an inspirational road trip to be with her fiancé, Jedidiah, who has ghosted her ever since he left for a revival retreat in the mountains. Along the way, though, her cookie-cutter femininity causes havoc, turning her into an accidental serial killer. The outrageous new musical simultaneously celebrates and satirizes Southern womanhood and features over a dozen songs, including memorable titles like "Jesus Riding Shotgun," "You Might Call Me Basic," and "McNugget of Your Love."

These irresistible and deliciously cheeky songs combine with a delightfully unhinged story in this collaboration by playwright Krista Knight (Vanderbilt Writer in Residence), composer Barry Brinegar, and prominent Nashville director Leah Lowe. The new musical, which was developed over the past several years in collaboration with students at Vanderbilt University, features a talented cast of new and familiar names. In the titular role is Nashville newcomer and Birmingham, Alabama native Amanda Disney, who recently graduated from The American Music and Dramatic Academy in New York City. Joining Disney on stage are seasoned Nashville actors Curtis Reed and James Rudolph II, portraying more than a dozen characters throughout.

"We're delighted by the overwhelming response we've received to the upcoming premiere of Sloppy Bonnie," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "It's a pleasure to get to present such a unique and fun theatrical piece that was developed locally and takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to examining Southern identity. Hosting the performances outdoors in our parking lot allows us to continue making the safety of attendees and performers our top priority, but it's clear that the future is bright for the return of live performances."

Sloppy Bonnie offers a memorable evening under the stars that will have the audience begging for seconds and maybe even doing the chicken dance! The show will run from May 20 to June 5, 2021 with limited audience capacity.

Tickets for Sloppy Bonnie range from $20-$30 and are on sale now at ozartsnashville.org/sloppy-bonnie/. Health and safety protocols will be enforced, including mandatory masks when audiences are not seated, limited capacities and social distancing.

Those unable to attend in-person will have the opportunity to watch via a live stream event from June 11-27. Performances will be viewable on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm CT and Sundays at 4pm CT.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants, including funding from Vanderbilt Strong and The Curb Center. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.