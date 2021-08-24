OZ Arts Nashville Announces 'Beyond Bourbon: A Benefit Bash' in September

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced its popular fundraiser, Beyond Bourbon: A Benefit Bash, will happen on September 22, 2021 at OZ Arts. All proceeds support the organization's mission to create innovative and accessible artistic opportunities for artists, audiences and students in Middle Tennessee.

Guests will enjoy a wide variety of high-end spirits, cocktails, wines and beers alongside delicious whole hog barbeque from local favorite Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint. Featured brands include Whistle Pig, Pinhook, Hillrock, Hotaling & Co., Standard Proof, Beam/Suntory, Castle & Key, Old Elk, Ranch Rider, OH Ingram Whiskey, Blackberry Farm Brewery and Buffalo Chip. Cigar tastings by Crowned Heads and premium CBD samples by Canvast Supply Co. will also be offered in the venue's beautiful open-air lounge and patio area. A silent auction will open online two weeks prior to the event, and a live auction will take place during the festive evening.

In a nod to the facility's history as a converted cigar warehouse, Beyond Bourbon is inspired by decades of exceptional consumer events featuring the founding Ozgener family's original cigar brand, CAO. "After a year hiatus, we are excited to host a fall benefit that celebrates OZ's history while furthering our ability to provide diverse arts programming and educational offerings to our community," said Tim Ozgener, Co-Founder and President of OZ Arts Nashville. "We look forward to welcoming many of OZ's supporters, patrons and friends back for this memorable evening."

Beyond Bourbon is co-chaired by Mark Lombardi, business leader for US and Canada at GE Healthcare Financial Services, and Christie Wilson, CEO at The Wilson Group Real Estate Services. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is UBS, and additional sponsors include Wilson Group, Providence Title, Action 24/7, Elev?"o, Aon and Sheridan Road Charitable Foundation. Nfocus and the Nashville Scene have both joined as media sponsors, and brand partners include Best Brands, Cool Springs Wine & Spirits, Martins BBQ, Whiskey House Nashville, Strategic Hospitality, Crowned Heads and Canvast Supply Co.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $250 per person and can be purchased here. If you cannot attend but would like to make a donation or participate in the silent auction, please visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/mF0/.

OZ Arts is following public health and safety guidelines and will update recommendations for this event as necessary. To learn more about OZ's upcoming season, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.