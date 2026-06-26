OFF BROADWAY: THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED to Return to Analog at Hutton Hotel

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Analog at Hutton Hotel has announced the lineup for Off Broadway: The Room Where It Happened on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The latest installment in the popular 'Off Broadway' series, which boasts multiple sold-out shows, will feature songs of protest and patriotism from Hamilton, LES MISERABLES, Spring Awakening, Ragtime, Hair, Suffs, and more, performed by top talent from New York City and Nashville.

Talent includes returning series host Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita, Wicked national tour), Justin Sargent (Hamilton national tour, Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar), Deejay Young (Hamilton on Broadway & national tour), Diana DeGarmo (Hair, Hairspray), Stephanie Umoh (Hamilton, Ragtime, Falsettos), MORGXN (Spring Awakening) and Omar Cardona (The Voice). They'll be joined by recording artists Ty Herndon, Michael Passons, Melissa Greene, Tyler Korhs, Matt Bloyd, viral artists Jada Wasserman and Piper Jones, and Nashville actress Annabelle Fox.

The Room Where It Happened will take the audience on a journey through history with music, giving a voice to the people, conflicts and choices that shaped modern democracy. The setlist will feature stirring anthems, triumphant ballads and inspiring ensemble numbers about rebellion, sacrifice, power and legacy. This powerful evening follows America's 250th birthday and serves as a way for history buffs, musical theater lovers, and fans of compelling storytelling to celebrate.

Attendees have the option to extend the night by taking the elevator home to a newly refurbished guest suite after the show. Hutton Hotel is offering an exclusive Off Broadway Room Package which includes an overnight stay, two tickets to The Room Where It Happened, a playbill signed by the cast, and access to a pre-show meet-and-greet. This premier offer will give fans a peak behind the curtain into the show and a firsthand experience of Hutton Hotel's outstanding hospitality.

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