New Musical Theater Nashville & Analog @ Hutton Hotel Announce THE FIRST STAGE

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New Musical Theater Nashville and Analog at Hutton Hotel are set to present The First Stage on Saturday, September 12th.

The First Stage gives local Nashville theatrical composers and writers a chance to showcase their new work by performing 45-minute excerpts from original musicals in development in the intimate atmosphere of Analog. This marks the third show in the quarterly concert series, made possible by a partnership between Analog, ASCAP, NMTN and visionary Associate Producer Sarah Aili.

This concert will feature a preview of Fetching Water, a new work from writer Leslie Becker (book and lyrics) and composer Michael Hunsaker. Described as “a lighthearted story of innocence lost and found” and starring Jack & Jill and Dick & Jane, this nostalgic, satirical musical comedy is a truly original crowd-pleaser and will be performed by the creators themselves. The audience will have a chance to view a close-up performance of Yeti or Not, a play about Bigfoot that explores grief and belief through comedy and folklore, with book, music and lyrics written by Brandon Marks, Sean Richards and Derek Hughes. Creative discovery and laughter are guaranteed.

The First Stage aims to center and appreciate the art form of musical theater in Nashville, as well as nurture its burgeoning scene by putting the spotlight on the talent and giving their original creative works a voice. Analog at Hutton Hotel, a home away from home for artists and visionaries, makes the perfect place for creatives to feel emboldened to try something new. With a living-room feel and a world-class sound design by audio engineer Michael Cronin, Analog is made for moments like these.

This series is presented in partnership with ASCAP. Founded and governed by music creators, ASCAP is a performing rights organization (PRO) of more than 1.1 million songwriters, composers and music publishers. ASCAP, the only U.S. PRO that operates on a not-for-profit basis, puts music creators first by advocating for their rights, driving innovation, building community and providing resources to support members throughout their careers.

Find more information about the show HERE. Tickets for September 12th are on sale now.

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