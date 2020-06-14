Nashville Symphony Postpones All Concerts Through July 31, 2021

The Nashville Symphony has announced that all concerts have been postponed through July 31, 2021.

Like many other businesses and organizations, the Nashville Symphony has been profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic: To date, the orchestra has been forced to cancel or reschedule more than 65 concerts and events, with losses thus far caused by the pandemic projected to total $8 million, or nearly 30% of its annual income.

Since March, the Nashville Symphony's management has been exploring every available option to ensure the long-term sustainability of the institution. In light of the current challenges, the company has decided that postponing all concert activity for the next year is the best course of action to ensure that the Symphony can continue serving our community in the long run.

Without the ability to perform for the public, the company is unable to generate essential operating revenue. And without that revenue, the Nashville Symphony faces a threat to its very existence.

"Until we have certainty that our economy can remain open, and that audiences are ready and able to return to large public gatherings, attempting to restart concert activity poses significant risks to our institution."

Read the full statement, and learn about next steps for ticketholders here.

