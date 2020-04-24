Nashville Symphony Launches Online At-Home Videos and Education Resources

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Nashville Symphony has launched a series of at-home videos and education resources.

Stuck at home during social distancing and need resources to conduct lessons with your children at home? Here are some good, interactive activities for you and your family.

For more information, and to stream all of the new content, visit nashvillesymphony.org.

MUSICIANS AT HOME

Even though the orchestra can't be with you at the Schermerhorn right now, enjoy these videos from the incredible musicians in how they're keeping the music alive at home.

BEETHOVEN EXPLAINED

Nashville Symphony Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero returns to Facebook Live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. CTS to present a series of weekly lectures and Q&A sessions on Beethoven's nine symphonies, along with his choral masterpiece Missa Solemnis, in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth.

MAKING MUSIC WITH ENRICO

Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez shows you how to make instruments at home with materials you can find in your pantry.

WATCH AND LEARN

Watch performances & demonstrations from our musicians and conductors.

LESSON PLANS

Learn about instrument groups including flash cards, visuals, listening links and instructions on making instruments

ADDITIONAL INTERACTIVE RESOURCES

Quaver's Marvelous World of Music is a virtual world full of games and activities designed to teach students musical concepts such as composition, history, music theory and more.

Making Music Fun! offers free lesson plans and music education activities as well as copious information that is easy for kids to comprehend.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Kids offers educational games that teach and quiz students' understanding of musical concepts and composer information, and it provides activities that are fun for everyone!

Classics for Kids offers plentiful information on instruments, composers and their pieces, as well as educational games that help young people develop a better understanding of composing and reading music.

San Francisco Kids offers a variety of games and activities that cover conducting, composing, performing, listening and more. The site also provides a large amount of information that kids can easily comprehend.

New York Philharmonic Kids is very interactive and offers a variety of games, in-depth information on each instrument and hands-on activities that are great for any age!





