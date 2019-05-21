Nashville Story Garden Presents GROW UP

NASHVILLE STORY GARDEN an incubator of original theatre, film and new media projects will be presenting GROW UP: 5 One-Act World Premiere Plays THURSDAY, MAY 23rd at THE CORDELLE (45 Lindsley Ave, Downtown). The evening will also be accompanied with performances by musical duo FIRSTFALL (Sheena & Adrian Taylor).

As part of the event, the proceeds for GROW UP will go towards OPEN TABLE NASHVILLE (opentablenashville.org) a non-profit, interfaith community that disrupts cycles of poverty, journeys with the marginalized and provides education about issues of homelessness. BRITEHEART (briteheart.org), an arts-powered civic engagement platform will be on hand for voter registration and civic matchmaking.

For GROW UP, writers were given 3 conditions that MUST be included for each new play. 1. Location: a Bar. 2. A character must change drastically 3. It must include the line, " Grow up. Grow up. Get going already.".

Playwrights for GROW UP include Nate Eppler (Ingram New Works Festival, 2017 American Theatre Critics Association's New Play Award), Lori Fischer (NYU Harry Kondoleon Graduate Award in Playwrighting, Dramatists Guild Fellow), Aaron Muñoz (2019 IRNE Nominee, Best New Play, Best Play), Mark Lemley (Best of Nashville, MR. MYSTERIO PODCAST) and F. Lynne Bachleda (The Best Short Plays of 2017) Directors and Actors include Peter Vann, Leah Lowe, Josh Inocalla, Katie Bruno, René Millán*. Kit Bulla. JR Robles, Natalie Ruffino, Cheryl White*, Garris Wimmer*, Nealy Glenn*, Carly Cylinder, Nyazia Martin, Kelsie Craig, Tony Nappo, Morgan Davis, and Patricia Taber. (*appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association)

Featuring drinks by J. Jackson: Mobile Mixologist and The Picnic Tap, food from the Get Tamales. Cocktail hour starts at 6:30pm, with GROW UP beginning at 7:30. Tickets are $12.00 and available at EventBrite & www.nashvillestorygarden.org

The next Nashville Story Garden production will be the Regional Premiere of the 2019 Pulitzer finalist for drama, DANCE NATION by Clare Barron June 22 - 29th.

www.nashvillestorygarden.org





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You