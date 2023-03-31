Nashville Repertory Theatre Announces 39th Season Offerings

Nashville Repertory Theatre today unveils its 2023-24 Mainstage Season, with a line-up of musicals, plays and a brand-new holiday season spectacle. In celebration of the company's 39th season, Nashville Rep invites audiences to explore the idea of courage and bravery in everyday life.

The season kicks off with 9 to 5, running September 8-17 at TPAC's James K. Polk Theatre. A new production of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Micah-Shane Brewer, Nashville Rep's artistic director, will play the Polk Theatre December 1-17. Paula Vogel's Indecent, described as "a powerful and poignant play" inspired by the true events that accompanied the 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance. Vogel's play follows the journey of the play's cast and crew as they navigate the challenges of artistic expression and the repression of their choices. Indecent will be performed in the Andrew Johnson Theatre at TPAC February 2-11, 2024. The Color Purple, the musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, will follow March 24-April 2 in the James K. Polk Theatre. Finally, the season will end with Selina Fillinger's POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. It's described as a "fiercely feminist farce" that highlights the challenges faced by women in positions of power and the absurdity of contemporary politics. It runs May 10-19 in the Johnson Theatre.

"We're so excited about the upcoming year," says Micah-Shane Brewer, Nashville Rep's artistic director. "Our theme surrounding this season is 'Be Brave.' All of our productions in the 39th season tell stories of brave and courageous people and celebrate resiliency, ambition and life. I'm inspired by the artists and staff at the Rep and look forward to creating memorable work in the upcoming season."

"After two record-breaking seasons, we are thrilled to announce this exciting line-up of shows for 2023-24," says Drew Ogle, executive director of Nashville Rep. "With beloved classic titles and contemporary work fresh from Broadway, musicals, non-muiscals, and new adaptation of one of the world's most popular Christmas stories, Nashville Rep is excited to offer a little something for everybody in our upcoming season."

Season tickets will go on sale in May, with single tickets available for all five shows in July. Tickets may be purchased at www.nashvillerep.org or www.tpac.org.