Nashville Repertory Theatre Announces 39th Season Offerings

23-24 Season Features 9 to 5, INDECENT, THE COLOR PURPLE And POTUS...

Mar. 31, 2023  

Nashville Repertory Theatre Announces 39th Season Offerings Nashville Repertory Theatre today unveils its 2023-24 Mainstage Season, with a line-up of musicals, plays and a brand-new holiday season spectacle. In celebration of the company's 39th season, Nashville Rep invites audiences to explore the idea of courage and bravery in everyday life.

The season kicks off with 9 to 5, running September 8-17 at TPAC's James K. Polk Theatre. A new production of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Micah-Shane Brewer, Nashville Rep's artistic director, will play the Polk Theatre December 1-17. Paula Vogel's Indecent, described as "a powerful and poignant play" inspired by the true events that accompanied the 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance. Vogel's play follows the journey of the play's cast and crew as they navigate the challenges of artistic expression and the repression of their choices. Indecent will be performed in the Andrew Johnson Theatre at TPAC February 2-11, 2024. The Color Purple, the musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, will follow March 24-April 2 in the James K. Polk Theatre. Finally, the season will end with Selina Fillinger's POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. It's described as a "fiercely feminist farce" that highlights the challenges faced by women in positions of power and the absurdity of contemporary politics. It runs May 10-19 in the Johnson Theatre.

"We're so excited about the upcoming year," says Micah-Shane Brewer, Nashville Rep's artistic director. "Our theme surrounding this season is 'Be Brave.' All of our productions in the 39th season tell stories of brave and courageous people and celebrate resiliency, ambition and life. I'm inspired by the artists and staff at the Rep and look forward to creating memorable work in the upcoming season."

"After two record-breaking seasons, we are thrilled to announce this exciting line-up of shows for 2023-24," says Drew Ogle, executive director of Nashville Rep. "With beloved classic titles and contemporary work fresh from Broadway, musicals, non-muiscals, and new adaptation of one of the world's most popular Christmas stories, Nashville Rep is excited to offer a little something for everybody in our upcoming season."

Season tickets will go on sale in May, with single tickets available for all five shows in July. Tickets may be purchased at www.nashvillerep.org or www.tpac.org.



It was in Fall 1995 that I first was introduced to the gospel singing Sanders Family of “up near Siler City, North Carolina,” in a production of Smoke on the Mountain at Nashville's venerable Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre. In 2023, the family returns again, as if by magic or perhaps accompanied by flights of angels, in a warmly nostalgic, sweetly sentimental and altogether lovely production from Studio Tenn -- playing through April 2 -- at the historic sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Franklin, which stands in quite nicely for the First Baptist Church of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, on a Saturday night in 1938.
An electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock ‘n’ roll, Spring Awakening opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, April 6, at 7:00pm.
Street Theatre Company makes its long awaited and eagerly anticipated debut as a resident company at Nashville’s Barbershop Theatre with its thoroughly entertaining production of Ordinary Days, the sung-through 2008-2009 work with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon.
Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Katie Fee has released her new single 'Haven't Even Poured the Whiskey' (co-written with Sammy Kay and Paige King Johnson).

Review: Presented in the Perfect Setting, Studio Tenn's SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN Will Revive Your SpiritReview: Presented in the Perfect Setting, Studio Tenn's SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN Will Revive Your Spirit
March 29, 2023

BWW Review: Street Theater Company's ORDINARY DAYS Ushers In New Barbershop Theatre Residency in Extraordinary WaysBWW Review: Street Theater Company's ORDINARY DAYS Ushers In New Barbershop Theatre Residency in Extraordinary Ways
March 27, 2023

The Friday 5(+1) on Wednesday: The Cast of Street Theatre Company's ORDINARY DAYSThe Friday 5(+1) on Wednesday: The Cast of Street Theatre Company's ORDINARY DAYS
March 15, 2023

Nashville's Street Theatre Company begins its residency at The Barbershop Theatre this weekend with their production of Ordinary Days, running March 17-April 1. Today, the musical's four castmembers - Angela Madaline-Johnson, Sachiko Nicholson, Grant Weathington and Alan Smith - take on our Friday 5(+1) questions to offer you some insight and to tell you why they think you should come see their show.
Review: BUMT's Sparkling and Sophisticated THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND Is Gone Too SoonReview: BUMT's Sparkling and Sophisticated THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND Is Gone Too Soon
February 22, 2023

Sometimes, even imperceptibly and when you least expect it, you may find yourself in search of something that helps to take you away from the rigors of the real world, to transport you to a long-dreamed-of land of fantasy which exists in your heart of hearts. Perhaps that journey is spurred on by a passing thought, a barely realized memory of something lost long ago to the past, or you hear a snippet of a song, a melody that instantly makes your heart fill with emotion, and you are swept away…
Review: The Queens of SIX The Musical Enchant Their Nashville Audience On Opening NightReview: The Queens of SIX The Musical Enchant Their Nashville Audience On Opening Night
February 22, 2023

Make no mistake about it: SIX, the Tony Award-winning musical about six women historically tethered to one another by a common – but not “a commoner” – ex-husband, is raucously funny one moment, remarkably heartfelt the next, with plenty of history punctuating the moments in between. SIX, the high-spirited and energetic take on the lives of Henry VIII’s half-dozen wives, is also totally unlike any musical theater offering that has come before it.
