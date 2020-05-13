Nashville Ballet's EMERGENCE is Available for Free on YouTube

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As a result of canceled performances, Nashville Ballet is presenting a free version of Emergence May 15-17 on the Nashville Ballet's YouTube channel.

The premiere will be part of the Ballet's free weekly digital content series, Saturday Night with Nashville Ballet, at 5 p.m. on May 15.

In addition, you can hear from the artists creating new works in preview videos as they are released in the days leading up to the premiere.

Emergence is typically used to give artists the chance to push themselves, to exist outside of their comfort zones, and try things they've never done before.

Click HERE to watch EMERGENCE





