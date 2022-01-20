Nashville Ballet to Present Unique Production of Attitude this February

Nashville Ballet is kicking off the New Year with the return of their popular Attitude series. Known for its game changing choreographers and uniquely Music City collaborations, this season's production offers patrons a one-of-a-kind immersive dance experience. Staged on site at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet February 11-20, the vibrant line-up includes Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs, Val Caniparoli's Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino (everything but the kitchen sink), and the debut of Company Dancer Mollie Sansone's Fortitudine.

"To celebrate the highly anticipated return of live performances, we wanted to take this year's Attitude production up a notch," shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. "Staging these pieces right in our studio will allow each guest to experience these stunning pieces up-close. Following the performance, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an intimate discussion with dancers, stagers, and Nashville Ballet Artistic Staff to learn more about the unique elements of each work and the overarching role they play in the world of dance. Every person will leave having experienced the production in a uniquely personal way, and that's what we are most excited about."

Full of "flair and sophistication" (The New York Times), Nine Sinatra Songs is one of modern master Twyla Tharp's most famous works. Featuring a wide variety of dance styles, including classic ballroom, tango, and cha-cha, this vivaciously dazzling piece is set to nine of Frank Sinatra's most iconic hits, such as "That's Life," "Strangers In The Night," "My Way," and more.

Joining this crowd-favorite on stage will be internationally-renowned choreographer Val Caniparoli's effervescent Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino (everything but the kitchen sink), and Nashville Ballet Company Dancer Mollie Sansone's newest work, Fortitudine, featuring original music composed by Larissa Maestro performed live by Lockeland Strings. A community arts organization known for their compelling collaborations, Lockeland Strings partners local artists with a string quintet to present new contemporary works. Their extensive repertoire includes performances with powerhouses such as Kacey Musgraves, Fancy, Lucie Silvas, Lera Lynn, and more.

Following each in-studio performance, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a discussion with the artists and creatives behind the works and learn more about the performance.

Limited tickets for Nashville Ballet's Attitude are on sale now and can be purchased at nashvilleballet.com.