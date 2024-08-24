Nashville Ballet Welcomes New Members To Distinguished Board Of Directors For 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville Ballet has announced three community members, Crystal Churchwell Evans, Monica Cintado-Scokin and Rhea Heath, who will join their distinguished Board of Directors during the 2024-25 Season effective immediately.

“Our board members play a vital role in the overall success of Nashville Ballet and our impact in the community,” said Nashville Ballet Artistic Director and CEO, Nick Mullikin. “As advocates for our organization, they continue to champion our mission and artistic vision to help enrich the unique culture our city offers. We are thrilled to welcome our new board members and appreciate the time and talent all our board members bring to the table to further Nashville Ballet's goals.”

Nashville Ballet is governed by a working board of community leaders that are accountable for making the artistic aspirations and financial well-being of Nashville Ballet its top priorities.

“As Nashville Ballet approaches our 40th Season in 2025, we continue to challenge ourselves artistically under the leadership of Nick Mullikin as we advance the talents of our Company and NB2 Artists,” said Nashville Ballet Board President Jim Munro. “Our board continues to be a broad group of diversified professionals — dedicated to the enhancement and enrichment of Nashville Ballet. We continue to be honored to have such a unique group joining our donors in support of our mission.”

About the New Board Members:

Crystal Churchwell Evans is a Nashville native that graduated from Wellesley College (Bachelor of Arts) and Vanderbilt University (Master of Business Administration). She has a career that spans non-profit institutions, technology start-ups, and Fortune 500 companies. She is the Vice President of Development and Alumni Affairs at Fisk University overseeing all fundraising efforts for the institution alongside fostering connections with its alumni community.

Evans' civic and community engagement is exemplified through membership in Rotary International (Downtown Nashville) and The Links, Incorporated. She is an alumna of Nashville Emerging Leaders and was asked to serve on the evaluation panel for the Equality Can't Wait Challenge. Most recently, Evans was on the Board of Directors for the Wellesley College Alumnae Association (Wellesley, MA). Her interests span the arts, child-focused initiatives, and spending time with her husband, Victor, and two children.

Monica Cintado-Scokin is a former Board Member of Nashville Ballet from 2014–2023. She is currently the Vice President of Corporate Development at HCA Healthcare and is responsible for hospitals and health services transactions.

Ms. Cintado-Scokin completed an interdisciplinary degree in Communications with a minor in Spanish Literature at Vanderbilt University and MBA with a concentration in Finance from Rollins College. She supports many nonprofit organizations and currently serves on the board of the Centennial Park Conservancy, Nashville Public Library Foundation, Equal Chance for Education and YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee boards (6 years). She is also a member of the Leadership Nashville class of 2024.

Ms. Cintado-Scokin and her husband, Daniel Scokin, MD are parents to twin daughters, Marina and Lucia. Additionally, Ms. Cintado-Scokin has four stepchildren, Alex, Sarah, Elliott and Blythe.

Rhea Heath is an executive in the healthcare space with 20+ years of experience in technology and finance. Her most recent experience has been in the strategic direction and operations for professional revenue cycle operations for companies such as PennState Health, Beacon Health System, PathGroup and Ventra Health. She has her bachelors in Biology from Drury University and is a graduate of Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management program.

Heath is an avid supporter of the arts with a passion for ballet. She has been a long-time season ticket holder of the Nashville Ballet while also underwriting the Ballet Ball. Rhea is looking forward to becoming more involved with Nashville Ballet.

Evans, Cintado-Scokin and Heath will join the various distinguished community members that currently serve as Nashville Ballet's Board of Directors.

ABOUT NASHVILLE BALLET:

Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin and other guest artists.

Nashville Ballet has announced its 2024-25 season lineup that includes the beloved classics like Dracula with George Balanchine's Serenade, Nashville's Nutcracker and The Sleeping Beauty, all choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling. Season ticket holders' support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet's artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city's vibrant arts and cultural landscape. Season tickets and packages, including select performances, and single show tickets are now available through NashvilleBallet.com or by calling 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

Nashville Ballet and the Second Company, NB2, provides more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet curriculum-based Community Engagement and Education Programs bring dance education to over 12,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet provides exceptional dance training to students ages two and up.

To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit NashvilleBallet.com.

Comments