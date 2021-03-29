Nashville Ballet To Present ATTITUDE PART II Virtually This Weekend

Nashville Ballet will be concluding their latest virtual series this weekend with Attitude Part II. Aimed to highlight the wealth of talent native to Music City by bringing back fan-favorites by local artists, Attitude Part II will feature the virtual premiere of Artistic Director Paul Vasterling's Seasons.

Newly expanded and exclusively reimagined for this performance, Seasons is set to Antonio Vivaldi's beloved score The Four Seasons, featuring Nashville Ballet company members.

Due to the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, Attitude Part I and II is replacing the previously scheduled in-person performances of Attitude: New Works by Women at TPAC. Nashville Ballet is excited to be presenting this performance in a new digital portal that creates easier patron access and includes links to additional resources such as our new podcast series, interviews with the creatives behind the production, and more!

Streaming Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4. The performance link will be sent to all ticket buyers on Friday, April 2 and will be available to stream throughout the weekend.

For more information on Attitude Part II or to purchase tickets, click here.