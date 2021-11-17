Nashville Ballet To Partner With Local Arts Organizations For NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER

Nashville Ballet will be returning to Tennessee Performing Arts Center this holiday season to present their annual performances of Nashville's Nutcracker. Running at TPAC's Jackson Hall December 15-24, the highly-anticipated event will feature live music presented by esteemed musicians from three local arts organizations.

Thanks to these community partners, audiences will experience the unforgettable sound of a live orchestra playing Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's iconic score during each performance of this beloved production. A local orchestra presented in partnership with Nashville Opera and Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music will be joining the Company for their first week of performances, and the Nashville Symphony will reunite with Nashville Ballet to accompany them for the second week of performances.

"We've always taken great pride in our city and the immense talent it houses," shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. "Over the years, it has afforded us the opportunity to work with incredible organizations and artists to present a wide variety works to the community. Pulling in that local musical element is something that makes our productions so unique, and we are grateful that our friends at Nashville Opera, Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music, and the Nashville Symphony are making it possible for audiences to experience the magic of Nashville's Nutcracker with live music this holiday season."

An annual family favorite, Nashville's Nutcracker celebrates the unique history and cultural innovation of Music City. Beginning at the 1897 Centennial Exposition, this magical holiday delight takes audiences on an unforgettable journey to the land of sweets and sugar plum fairies with Clara, her Uncle Drosselmeyer, and the beloved Nutcracker Prince. In addition to live music, each performance will feature Nashville Ballet's Company dancers, members of NB2 and the Professional Training Division, and a Youth Cast comprised of School of Nashville Ballet students. To round out the one-of-a-kind holiday experience, attendees will also be able to enjoy a Nutcracker-themed Photobooth Experience provided by the Tennessee Titans, appearances from special characters, and pre-performance story times hosted by Nashville Ballet teaching artists.

Tickets for Nashville Nutcracker are on sale now and can be purchased here. For more information, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

Performances of Nashville's Nutcracker with local orchestra presented by Nashville Opera and Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Performances of Nashville's Nutcracker with the Nashville Symphony: