NUTCRACKER TEA Tickets On Sale at Nashville Ballet

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The magic of the holiday season is just around the corner as Nashville Ballet has announced that tickets are now on sale for its beloved Nutcracker Tea, returning Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

One of Middle Tennessee's most cherished family holiday traditions, Nutcracker Tea invites families to step into the enchanting world of Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King and the Nutcracker Prince for an unforgettable afternoon of dance, festive activities and holiday magic.

This year's celebration, co-chaired by Ann Ralls Brown, Whitney Kalb and Alexandra Schneider, serves as the official kickoff to Paul Vasterling's Emmy Award-winning Nashville's Nutcracker, returning to Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Jackson Hall Nov. 27 through Dec. 27, 2026.

Designed especially for young audiences while delighting guests of every age, Nutcracker Tea transforms the Fisher Center into a magical holiday setting. Families will enjoy an interactive, abbreviated performance inspired by Nashville's Nutcracker, bringing the beloved story to life through music, dance and memorable encounters with favorite characters.

Guests can also enjoy festive treats, create holiday crafts and participate in whimsical activities while meeting characters from the production. Adults can enjoy drinks and small bites, while families will have opportunities to capture keepsake memories through professional holiday-themed photography.

"Nutcracker Tea has become one of our most treasured holiday traditions because it brings families together to experience the joy, imagination and wonder of ballet in a truly personal way," said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director & CEO of Nashville Ballet. "Whether it's a child's first introduction to the magic of Nashville's Nutcracker or a family's annual holiday celebration, this event creates memories that last a lifetime while helping provide scholarships that make dance education accessible to students across our community."

Beyond the holiday festivities, Nutcracker Tea supports an important mission. Proceeds benefit School of Nashville Ballet Scholarship Fund, which provides more than $250,000 annually in merit and need-based scholarships, helping ensure students of all ages, backgrounds and abilities have access to exceptional dance education.

Tickets are $150 for adults and $75 for children and are available now at NashvilleBallet.com/nutcracker-tea. Families are encouraged to purchase early for this popular holiday event.

Additionally, this year, Nutcracker Tea has partnered with Tilly Goose to offer a custom monogrammed fabric crown for young guests included with Patron Packages at the Snowflake level and above. Patron Packages also include VIP early access, priority parking and a curated gift bag, with each level offering its own special touches. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For additional information, contact Morgan Owen at events@nashvilleballet.com.

Tickets for Nashville's Nutcracker are also on sale now as either single tickets or as part of the newly released Fairytale Package that combines this timeless holiday classic with the winter performance of Cinderella (Feb. 26-28). Families are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as many performances traditionally sell out.

For additional information or to purchase, visit NashvilleBallet.com or contact the Nashville Ballet box office at 615-297-2966, ext. 710.



Photo Credit: Sarah Hartsell Photography

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