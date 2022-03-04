Multi-Platinum Country Superstar, Eddie Montgomery Set To Perform Live At The NHRA Concert Series

Multi-platinum award-winning country superstar Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will kick off the NHRA Concert Series Presented by 8-Track Entertainment March 11, 2022 at Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals East Coast Opener at Gainesville Raceway.

Montgomery takes the stage at 2:30pm for an exciting live show. Tickets for the concert are included with the price of admission here.

Pro Stock veteran Larry Morgan will be driving the Beaver Motorsports Pro Stock car bearing Montgomery's name during the race, while his song, "Ain't No Slowing Me Down," will be used by Fox Sports 1 (FS1) during the television broadcast of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals during the weekend.

Eddie Montgomery celebrated the milestone release of his solo debut album, "Ain't No Closing Me Down," in late 2021. The 12-track critically acclaimed album featured "My Son," the theme song from the new Tim Blake Nelson American Western film, "Old Henry." Highlights on the new album also included "Higher," a duet with country royalty Tanya Tucker.

With 20 plus charted singles, the Kentucky-born multi-platinum Montgomery Gentry has earned CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards and nominations with undeniable blue-collar anthems like "Hell Yeah," "My Town," and "Hillbilly Shoes." They've notched five No. 1 singles, "If You Ever Stop Loving Me," "Something To Be Proud Of," "Lucky Man," "Back When I Knew It All" and "Roll With Me." They were inducted as Grand Ole Opry members in 2009 and were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015. Montgomery Gentry released the full-length album, "Outskirts (Deluxe)," in November 2019.