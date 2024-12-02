Motif On Music Row To Honor Musical Neighbors With Unveiling Of 'Lyric Lane' Installation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Motif on Music Row, the newest hotel to open in Nashville's famed historic music district will once again honor its musical neighbors by declaring the first week of December 2024 SONGWRITERS' WEEK, during which, the hotel will host a number of events that will shine the spotlight on Music City's biggest, award-winning tunesmiths.

On Wednesday, December 4 from 2 - 4 P.M., Motif on Music Row will host a Songwriters' Reception & Mixer, during which they will unveil their songwriting installation, LYRIC LANE, which features nearly 40 iconic song lyrics, handwritten on various mediums by the songwriters who wrote them. Light refreshments will be served and music will be provided by music duo, The Swanky South featuring Makk Kaylor & Brenda Lynn Allen. Kaylor, a songwriter himself, was recently dubbed "The Tennessee Troubadour" by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee for penning Tennessee's fourteenth official state song, "Tennessee, In My Dreams."

All the week's events are open to the public, but guests are encouraged to RSVP no later than Wednesday, November 27 by emailing Shelly Mullins at shelly.mullins@plamedia.com or by calling 615-327-0100.

"As the saying goes, 'It all began with a song'...as did the success of Music Row, which eventually, decades later, led to the presence of Motif on Music Row," states Andy Bhakta, Executive Partner of Motif and Sila Developments. "I have something in common with the songwriters and music industry workers that share these blocks--we all know how to dream big! We like to start with nothing and create something from the ground up. This takes enormous dedication and hard work, whether you're a songwriter or a businessman."

Comments