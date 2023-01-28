Mexx Heart Shares Her Own Royal Story With New Single 'London'

Indie singer/songwriter and recording artist Mexx Heart is spilling the tea on her own past relationship with her new single "London" (co-written with Justine Blazer). You can listen to the single HERE!

With poetic lyrics like a silver spoon life trimmed with gold, dim jeweled lights and streets lined with holes, "London" tells the grim story of two extremely different worlds colliding.

"I sat down while on my lunch break at work one day in 2018 and opened the news app on my phone to see headlines for the next big royal wedding to take place; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," Mexx explains. "Being American with little interest in British news, I suddenly sat up and saw my last relationship flash before my eyes - two people with completely different backgrounds, accusations, racism and loneliness. This dynamic hit home for me. A tragic love story now laid out where I could express my pain and trauma in a few verses and a chorus."

About Mexx Heart:

Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Mexx Heart discovered her passion for music at a young age. When she was a child, her father would blast his favorites through the radio, heavily influencing her eclectic musical tastes. Inspired by artists like Green Day, Billy Idol and Van Halen, Heart has cultivated her own unique sound.

In the spring of 2020, Mexx released her first single entitled "Roses." She released her following singles, "Comatose" and "Skipping Stones," that September. In February 2021, she released a cover of Green Day's "American Idiot." She released her acoustic single "Another Chance" on May 30, 2022 and she plans to release a full album in early 2023, featuring a new sound influenced by Taylor Swift ("Folklore" and "Evermore"), The Band Camino and Drew Erwin.

In November of 2022, Mexx released her highly popular single "Pretend," which showcased the softer side of her artistry. The single currently has over 20K streams on Spotify, with that number growing each day. She released her newest single "London" on January 27, 2023.

Mexx continues to leave her mark on the music industry, showcasing her skills both behind the mic and in the studio. Heart was nominated for a coveted Josie Music Award in 2021 and attended the 2022 Grammy Awards with producer Justine Blazer. She had the honor of performing at Barry Manilow's Grammy afterparty as well, which took place at his luxury penthouse.



You can connect with Mexx on Instagram and TikTok.