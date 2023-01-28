Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mexx Heart Shares Her Own Royal Story With New Single 'London'

The single is currently available for streaming.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Indie singer/songwriter and recording artist Mexx Heart is spilling the tea on her own past relationship with her new single "London" (co-written with Justine Blazer). You can listen to the single HERE!

With poetic lyrics like a silver spoon life trimmed with gold, dim jeweled lights and streets lined with holes, "London" tells the grim story of two extremely different worlds colliding.

"I sat down while on my lunch break at work one day in 2018 and opened the news app on my phone to see headlines for the next big royal wedding to take place; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," Mexx explains. "Being American with little interest in British news, I suddenly sat up and saw my last relationship flash before my eyes - two people with completely different backgrounds, accusations, racism and loneliness. This dynamic hit home for me. A tragic love story now laid out where I could express my pain and trauma in a few verses and a chorus."

About Mexx Heart:

Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Mexx Heart discovered her passion for music at a young age. When she was a child, her father would blast his favorites through the radio, heavily influencing her eclectic musical tastes. Inspired by artists like Green Day, Billy Idol and Van Halen, Heart has cultivated her own unique sound.

In the spring of 2020, Mexx released her first single entitled "Roses." She released her following singles, "Comatose" and "Skipping Stones," that September. In February 2021, she released a cover of Green Day's "American Idiot." She released her acoustic single "Another Chance" on May 30, 2022 and she plans to release a full album in early 2023, featuring a new sound influenced by Taylor Swift ("Folklore" and "Evermore"), The Band Camino and Drew Erwin.

In November of 2022, Mexx released her highly popular single "Pretend," which showcased the softer side of her artistry. The single currently has over 20K streams on Spotify, with that number growing each day. She released her newest single "London" on January 27, 2023.

Mexx continues to leave her mark on the music industry, showcasing her skills both behind the mic and in the studio. Heart was nominated for a coveted Josie Music Award in 2021 and attended the 2022 Grammy Awards with producer Justine Blazer. She had the honor of performing at Barry Manilow's Grammy afterparty as well, which took place at his luxury penthouse.

You can connect with Mexx on Instagram and TikTok.



Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
MOMIXs Alice! Opens International Dance Series at TPAC Photo
MOMIX's Alice! Opens International Dance Series at TPAC
Moses Pendleton, the founder and artistic director of MOMIX – the celebrated dance company that inaugurates Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s 2022-23 International Dance Series this weekend – readily admits that he’s had a lifelong affinity for Lewis Carroll and his fanciful tale of a young girl whose unexpected journey to Wonderland provides the inspiration for the company’s Alice! which will transport audiences from the James K. Polk Theatre on their own wondrously captivating journey.
Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform & Record Christopher Rouses Organ Concerto & Wayne Photo
Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform & Record Christopher Rouse's Organ Concerto & Wayne Oquin's Resilience
Grammy-award winning American organist Paul Jacobs will return to Nashville, TN, to join the ensemble under the baton of Giancarlo Guerrero to perform and record two American composers' works-Organ Concerto by Christopher Rouse, which was written especially for Mr. Jacobs, and Resilience by Wayne Oquin.
Brewer Names Artistic Director of Nashville Rep Photo
Brewer Names Artistic Director of Nashville Rep
Micah-Shane Brewer today has been promoted to the role of artistic director for Nashville Repertory Theatre. The fifth artistic director in the company’s 38-year history, Brewer previously has served as producer for the company.

