MUSIC ON THE MOVE to Return To City Winery in November

The longstanding, all-female, all-genre showcase series, Music on the Move, is returning to City Winery (609 Lafayette Street, Nashville) on Sunday, November 7 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Created and hosted by rising Americana/country artist Erin McLendon, the series celebrates, elevates, and empowers remarkable women of Music City from both the music and business sectors. This series redefines the term "ladies night" by curating the best female talent Nashville has to offer and bringing them together onto one stage for an evening you won't soon forget. For more information on the Music on the Move series, click HERE.

The November 7 show will feature performance sets by rising blues notable Meg Williams, savage rockers Monte Mader and Summer Belt, and the critically-acclaimed, genre-bending, Top-20 finalist of NBC's The Voice, Katie Basden, backed by the creator's all-girl band, Erin McLendon & The Hellcats. The evening will also feature the fierce fashions from award-winning clothier, Rock N Boho (voted Nashville Scene's "Favorite Small Business" and Boutique Hub's "Best Mobile Boutique), owned and operated by rock-gypsy-at-heart Michelle Vejar.

Tickets for the event are $12 and on sale via City Winery's website or at ErinMcLendon.com (click HERE for ticket link).