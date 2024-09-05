Knoxville Opera Will Perform 'Opera's Greatest Hits: A Tribute To Robert Lyall' Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Knoxville Opera will present "Opera's Greatest Hits: A Tribute to Robert Lyall," a captivating concert featuring beloved operatic classics. Join us at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Sunday, September 22nd at 2:30 PM for an unforgettable afternoon of music.

Under the baton of Francis Graffeo, Executive Director of the Joy of Music School and former Knoxville Opera General Director and Conductor, this performance will showcase an array of operatic masterpieces, from Puccini to Verdi to Mozart and beyond. The Knoxville Opera Chorus and full orchestra will accompany an esteemed cast of featured singers, including Michael Chioldi, Hannah Ludwig, Murrella Parton, John Pickle, Scott Purcell, Renée Tatum, David Weigel, Cody Boling, Jacqueline Brecheen, Joel Brown, Lauren Boozer, Staley Clark, Tori Franklin, and John Overholt.

This special concert is dedicated to the memory of Robert Lyall, Knoxville Opera's revered General Director and maestro for 17 years. Join us as we celebrate his legacy and the enduring power of opera.

Event Details:

Location: Clayton Center for the Arts, 502 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804

Date & Time: Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 2:30 PM

Admission: Tickets can be purchased at www.knoxvilleopera.org/ogh-tickets

For additional information about this concert and to stay updated on event details, please visit www.knoxvilleopera.org/operas-greatest-hits.

About Knoxville Opera: Knoxville Opera has been the leading producer of professional opera in East Tennessee since 1978. KO's mission is to create vocal and theatrical experiences that entertain, provoke, and console.

