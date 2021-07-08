Kindling Arts Festival Announces Dates For 2021 Event and Opens Artist Applications

Kindling Arts, Nashville's radically unique independent arts incubator, today announced the return of the annual multi-day Kindling Arts Festival to be held Wednesday, August 25th - Saturday, August 28th. Participating venues for the celebration of local artists include: OZ Arts Nashville, The Barbershop Theater, Nashville School for the Aerial Arts, Ozari Events, and more to be announced with the full line-up later this month. The programming will include innovative theatrical work, diverse multimedia creations, cutting-edge contemporary dance, stunning visual art installations, and engaging live arts experiences featuring a total of more than 100 artists based in Middle Tennessee.

The Festival is also accepting applications from independent performing or visual artists interested in showcasing short-form work of less than 25 minutes in duration at this year's event. Applications are open now through midnight on Monday, July 12, 2021.

In its fourth year of programming, Kindling Arts remains committed to fulfilling its mission of developing innovative new works by Nashville's experimental artists and empowering diverse creators with the resources required to explore challenging ideas in a multidisciplinary context. The 2021 Festival marks a return to live performance, following a 2020/21 series of virtual and alternatively-formatted arts experiences created by Kindling Arts, including collaborations with Found Movement Group, Defy Film Festival, Suspended Gravity, and more.

"The opportunity to be back in-person and supporting the creation of new live arts experiences is something that we are not taking for granted," says Kindling's Producing Director Daniel Jones. "The fact that this year's Festival is bigger than ever is representative of the hunger local artists have to share their work and the momentum happening in the performing and visual arts in Nashville. We are so excited to share the many exciting, innovative arts experiences with local audiences this August."

The full 2021 line-up and schedule will be announced in late July along with a variety of package options for Festival-goers to choose from. For adventurous performance-lovers, Wildfire Weekend Passes are now on sale at the early bird rate of $55. Individual tickets and packages will be made available when the full schedule is released in late July.

For more information, visit kindlingarts.com.