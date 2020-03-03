John Rich Headlines Show at Stoney's Rockin' Country to Benefit Juvenile Diabetes

Stoney's Rockin' Country, Las Vegas' #1 nightclub and country venue, is pleased to be presenting a special concert with John Rich, of the superstar duo Big & Rich and maker of Redneck Rivera Whiskey, on April 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm PST. All proceeds from this show will go to benefit Folds of Honor and the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Tickets are available at stoneysrockincountry.com.



"Stoney's is honored to be a part of such a worthwhile event, supporting Folds of Honor and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Our partnership with John Rich, his products, Redneck Riviera and Howdy Dew, has been fantastic and we're humbled that he has afforded us this unique opportunity," beams Lowden.

John Rich is an American country music singer-songwriter. From 1992 to 1998, he was a member of the country music band Lonestar, in which he played bass guitar and alternated with Richie McDonald as lead vocalist. After departing from the band in 1998, he embarked on a solo career on BNA Records in the late 1990s, releasing two singles for the label and recording Underneath the Same Moon, which was not released until 2006. In 2001, he self-released Rescue Me, an album he was inspired to record by a cancer patient named Katie Darnell. By 2003, he joined Big Kenny to form the duo Big & Rich, and released three albums on Warner Bros.



World-famous Stoney's Rockin' Country is Las Vegas' award-winning premiere nightclub presenting the nation's top country music artists live on stage. The two-time ACM/Academy of Country Music nominee for Nightclub of the Year is also multi-winner in the Las Vegas Review Journal's poll as Las Vegas' leading nightclub and the Nightclub & Bar Association's Country Bar of the Year. Stoney's is the destination for music fans, locals and tourists who are looking for a boot stomping good ole time with line dancing, mechanical bull riding, beer pong, pool tables and live country music. Located at Town Square 6611 Las Vegas, NV 89119, Stoney's Rockin' Country is a 19,000-square-foot high-energy nightclub that features a 2,000-square-foot dance floor and 570-square-foot stage. Stoney's state-of-the-art sound system enhances the experience for enjoying line dancing, live bands and the industry's leading DJs performances. Stoney's is open Wednesday through Saturday 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. until midnight.

Photo Credit: The Press Office





