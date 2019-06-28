Joan Jett-Gibson Announces World Premiere Of New JOAN JETT ES 339

By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the innovative future, Gibson, the legitimate leader in professional instruments proudly presents the Joan Jett ES-339 in Wine Red. Calling on nearly two years of touring research and development with Joan, the signature Joan Jett ES-339 guitar premieres as Gibson approaches the next era of shaping sound for past, present and future generations. See Authorized Gibson Dealers for information and visit: www.gibson.com.

Joan Jett is an icon for all that is righteous in rock 'n' roll. From her pioneering spirit,to her visionary outlook on what it means to be an artist, Joan continues to inspirehuman beings from all walks of life. The new Joan Jett ES-339 guitar features a thermally-engineered chambered maple centerblock and thermally-engineered Adirondack Spruce bracing, a radical first for Gibson ES guitars. The control assembly is hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors and is paired with our Burstbucker 2 and Burstbucker 3 humbucking pickups. From sweet to rude, the tonal capabilities of the Joan Jett ES-339 guitar are truly limitless. The stunning AAA figured maple veneers are finished in Wine Red for a look that will always make a statement. The Joan Jett ES-339 will be produced in a very limited run of only 150 guitars available worldwide, with the first 50 hand-signed by Joan. Each instrument will come with a Gibson Joan Jett Signature hardshell case and custom Joan Jett certificate of authenticity. Listen and stream Joan Jett & the Blackhearts music at: https://blackheart.com/listen.

"I have witnessed first-hand the love and personal handcrafting that goes into each of these guitars," explains Joan Jett. "I'm so very proud my signature 339 is one of the last designed and produced in Memphis and amongst the first from Gibson Nashville."

Catch Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on tour this summer for headlining dates as well as performances with Heart and Elle King at: https://joanjett.com/tour/.

