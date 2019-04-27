Hendersonville Performing Arts Company Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company will present Shrek the Musical running May 23rd through June 9th with performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00.

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit our website at hpactn.com or call the box office at 615-826-6037. Group rates and wheelchair seating is available upon request.





