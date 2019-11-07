Hendersonville Performing Arts Company Presents NEW WORLD SPIRITUALS

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company, along with JSto Productions, announce two special nights of "New World Spirituals 1619-2019- A Black History Celebration" to be performed in conjunction with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend!

"New World Spirituals" project is a production created by James W. Story, a retired Professor of Music and former Chair of the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, TN.

The celebration will include new vocal and instrumental arrangements of Negro Spirituals from Story's latest CD project, "New World Spirituals: 1619-2019" . The music will be enhanced with visual imagery and interpretative dance. Other artistic performances will include, "Slave Narratives", written by Bakari Jamal King, an African drumming troupe and an All-Star Gospel Choir!

An international lecturer, teacher and conductor, Professor Story has produced over 100 stage productions in his career. He has taught a wide array of students from diverse backgrounds who are working recording artists, instrumentalists and teachers around the world.

In 1986, he secured a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and Alternate Roots of Atlanta, GA, to produce Tennessee Roots, an original stage production highlighting African-American Spirituals.

Chosen from over 7,000 educators nominated around the country in 2015, Professor Story was a semifinalist (Top 25) for the Music Educator Award sponsored by the Recording Academy and Grammy Foundation.

The New World Spirituals - A Black History Celebration performances will be held on January 19th and 20th at 7:30 at the Hendersonville Performing Arts Company.

There will be an opening night reception on Sunday evening, January 19th beginning at 6:30 p.m. All tickets are $15. It is suggested that you purchase your tickets in advance due to limited availability.

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company is located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main St. Suite 204 in Hendersonville.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit our website box office at hpactn.com or call us at 615-826-6037.





