HAMILTON Returns to Nashville to Open TPAC's 2022-23 Broadway Series

Hamilton returns to Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Jackson Hall July 26 - August 7, kicking off the organization's 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season.

Single tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to TPAC Concierge App when possible.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details for the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," says producer Jeffrey Seller. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Nashville engagement should be made through TPAC.org."

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus