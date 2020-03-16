Gibson Gives Helps Nashville Musicians And Community After Tennessee Tornado

In the wake of the recent tornado in Nashville, Gibson Gives--the charitable arm of Gibson--launched a Guitar Recovery Program providing immediate support and giving a guitar to any musician whose instrument was damaged or destroyed in the Tennessee tornado.

With over 500 musician inquiries last week, Gibson Gives is working to make musicians affected whole again by replacing a guitar (any brand) for all musicians that were affected by the Tennessee storms. Musicians dropped by the Gibson USA Factory-our flagship Gibson USA Factory was 6 miles away from the storm, and Gibson downtown Nashville headquarters, 2 miles away from the tornado--to pick up their new gear on Thursday, March 12, watch the recap video: https://youtu.be/jKW1G4zhuxs.



Musicians who lost their guitar in the recent storm, can still reach out to the Gibson Gives Guitar Recovery Plan with their story via: donation.request@gibson.com. For more information, visit: www.gibsongives.org.





