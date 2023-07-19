Get Ready to Rock with the Williamson County Performing Arts Center Summer Tribute Concerts

Experience the Best tribute bands in August and September.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
'Heartbreaking, breathtaking and powerful': Kenley Smith's FAN ME WITH A BRICK Provides a Photo 2 Tennessee Playwrights Studio's FAN ME WITH A BRICK
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
OZ Arts to Present Compagnie Käfig's PIXEL, a Mix Of Virtuosic Dance And Immersive 3D Pro Photo 4 OZ Arts to Present Compagnie Käfig's PIXEL, a Mix Of Virtuosic Dance And Immersive 3D Projections

Get Ready to Rock with the Williamson County Performing Arts Center Summer Tribute Concerts

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will host three tribute bands as part of their "Summer of Rock" tribute series in August and September.

The series consists of three tribute bands who will perform at the WCPAC in August and September: Stairway to Zeppelin, the Ultimate Oldies Rock & Roll Show and Music City Stones.

Stairway to Zeppelin is a to-the-note Led Zeppelin tribute playing all the hits as you hear in the original recordings with added live arrangements and visual effects. STZ boasts an impressive lineup of Nashville-based musicians who have performed with world-class artists such as Heart, REO Speedwagon, Wilco, the Black Crowes, Garth Brooks, Jewel, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts and more. This performance will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for seniors (55+).

The Ultimate Oldies Rock & Roll Show is a fun, high-energy stage show that will have you singing and dancing in your seat - or in the aisles - the entire time! Where else can you hear Jerry Lee Lewis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tina Turner, Elvis, Jefferson Airplane, Little Richard, Bob Seger, The Carpenters, and more in one show? There is something for everyone, and this blast from the past is sure to take you back in time! Due to high demand and limited availability for the performance on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7 p.m., a second performance was recently added for Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for Seniors (55+).

Music City Stones is the ultimate Rolling Stones tribute show! Founded in 2005, the Music City Stones have performed at great venues all over the country and most recently opened for the iconic Cheap Trick last summer. This fall, Music City Stones will bring a unique, new show to the WCPAC, performing the music of the Rolling Stones with a string section! This event will feature a special set list by the La Vie String Quartet and all The Rolling Stones hits you love, including "Angie," "Ruby Tuesday," "Satisfaction," and plenty more. This performance will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for Seniors (55+).

Tickets for all events in this series are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is a part of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, a public organization benefitting the community. For additional information, visit www.wcpactn.com. You may also receive information about events and productions at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center by "liking" or following @wcpactn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Information on all other department programs can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com or by "liking" Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.




RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Tennessee Playwrights Studios FAN ME WITH A BRICK Photo
Tennessee Playwrights Studio's FAN ME WITH A BRICK

Post-pandemic Nashville theater audiences have witnessed a groundswell of creativity as local companies have made the production of original works part of their programming initiatives. While the result might best be described as hit-or-miss depending on perspective, one company’s efforts have been constant, abiding and transformative. Tennessee Playwrights Studio, co-founded by Molly Breen and Kenley Smith, has led this creative renaissance since its very beginnings and over the past several years has been responsible for nurturing the talents of a wide array of artists. We could not be more grateful to TPS and its founders for everything they’ve accomplished; it is truly noteworthy.

2
OZ Arts to Present Compagnie Käfigs PIXEL, a Mix Of Virtuosic Dance And Immersive 3D Photo
OZ Arts to Present Compagnie Käfig's PIXEL, a Mix Of Virtuosic Dance And Immersive 3D Projections

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville has revealed that French ensemble Compagnie Käfig will kick off the organization's 11th season of contemporary arts programming with Pixel.

3
Student Blog: 10 Challenges I Didnt Anticipate During the Musical Theatre College Audition Photo
Student Blog: 10 Challenges I Didn't Anticipate During the Musical Theatre College Audition Process

This past year has made me tough, yet compassionate and a hard worker who knows the value of rest. I recommend that anyone with a dream similar to mine puts in the work to make it happen. The exhaustion and tears are truly worth it, when you’re working towards a dream.

4
BWW CD REVIEW: ARCHETYPE at Lexicon Classics Photo
BWW CD REVIEW: ARCHETYPE at Lexicon Classics

What did our critic think of BWW CD REVIEW: ARCHETYPE at Lexicon Classics?a not-to-be-missed musical delight that will elicit the desire for repeated listenings

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Various, Counterculture theme
Various around Nashville (7/27-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You