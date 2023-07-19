Get Ready to Rock with the Williamson County Performing Arts Center Summer Tribute Concerts

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will host three tribute bands as part of their "Summer of Rock" tribute series in August and September.

The series consists of three tribute bands who will perform at the WCPAC in August and September: Stairway to Zeppelin, the Ultimate Oldies Rock & Roll Show and Music City Stones.

Stairway to Zeppelin is a to-the-note Led Zeppelin tribute playing all the hits as you hear in the original recordings with added live arrangements and visual effects. STZ boasts an impressive lineup of Nashville-based musicians who have performed with world-class artists such as Heart, REO Speedwagon, Wilco, the Black Crowes, Garth Brooks, Jewel, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts and more. This performance will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for seniors (55+).

The Ultimate Oldies Rock & Roll Show is a fun, high-energy stage show that will have you singing and dancing in your seat - or in the aisles - the entire time! Where else can you hear Jerry Lee Lewis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tina Turner, Elvis, Jefferson Airplane, Little Richard, Bob Seger, The Carpenters, and more in one show? There is something for everyone, and this blast from the past is sure to take you back in time! Due to high demand and limited availability for the performance on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7 p.m., a second performance was recently added for Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for Seniors (55+).

Music City Stones is the ultimate Rolling Stones tribute show! Founded in 2005, the Music City Stones have performed at great venues all over the country and most recently opened for the iconic Cheap Trick last summer. This fall, Music City Stones will bring a unique, new show to the WCPAC, performing the music of the Rolling Stones with a string section! This event will feature a special set list by the La Vie String Quartet and all The Rolling Stones hits you love, including "Angie," "Ruby Tuesday," "Satisfaction," and plenty more. This performance will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for Seniors (55+).

Tickets for all events in this series are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is a part of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, a public organization benefitting the community. For additional information, visit www.wcpactn.com. You may also receive information about events and productions at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center by "liking" or following @wcpactn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Information on all other department programs can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com or by "liking" Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.